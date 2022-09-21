Read full article on original website
Related
waynecountynews.net
Lillis Aleen Caperton Staggs
Lillis Aleen Caperton Staggs was born July 5, 1931 in Waynesboro, TN, the daughter of the late John L. and Tennie Violet Gambrell Caperton. She was united in marriage to Mack Staggs on September 17, 1949. Mr. Staggs preceded her in death on August 18, 2010 and our daddy will be waiting at the gates of Heaven and he will say, “Come on in Lillis.” Mrs. Staggs was a homemaker until all her children were almost grown. She worked at Mallory for 10 years and was a member of First Baptist Church in Waynesboro, TN. She loved to sing in the choir and at the nursing home with her church. She also was a great cook, could sew, and make beautiful quilts. Mrs. Staggs departed this life on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Waynesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center at the age of 91.
waynecountynews.net
Elaine Rumbaugh Staggs Bogle
Elaine Rumbaugh Staggs Bogle of Waynesboro, TN was born June 29, 1941, the daughter of William Barton “Billy” Rumbaugh and Audrey Sanders Hudgins. Ms. Bogle was a Licensed Practical Nurse, worked for many years at Wayne County Nursing Home, retired from the VA Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN, and attended Waynesboro United Methodist Church in Waynesboro, TN. She departed this life on Thursday, September 15, 2022 in Nashville, TN at the age of 81 years, 2 months, and 17 days.
Comments / 0