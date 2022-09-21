Lillis Aleen Caperton Staggs was born July 5, 1931 in Waynesboro, TN, the daughter of the late John L. and Tennie Violet Gambrell Caperton. She was united in marriage to Mack Staggs on September 17, 1949. Mr. Staggs preceded her in death on August 18, 2010 and our daddy will be waiting at the gates of Heaven and he will say, “Come on in Lillis.” Mrs. Staggs was a homemaker until all her children were almost grown. She worked at Mallory for 10 years and was a member of First Baptist Church in Waynesboro, TN. She loved to sing in the choir and at the nursing home with her church. She also was a great cook, could sew, and make beautiful quilts. Mrs. Staggs departed this life on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Waynesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center at the age of 91.

WAYNESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO