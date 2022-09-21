Read full article on original website
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
A restaurant in Louisiana is getting praised for its outstanding tacos, finding a spot among some of the best taco shops in America. Yelp searched the country to find the best taco shops around, using reviews and ratings to ultimate compile a list of what it determined to be the Top 100 taco spots in America. While some states like Texas, California and Florida had several restaurants on the list, others were represented by a single standout eatery holding its own among the rest, including one restaurant in Louisiana. According to the site:
Ian Expected to Rapidly Strengthen as it Moves Over the Caribbean Sea
Forecasters predict Ian may impact Florida as a Cat 3 Major hurricane sometime Wednesday. Much of the state of Florida is still in the cone of concern and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has now declared a state of emergency all 67 counties. “The threat posed by Tropical Storm Ian requires...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Alabama
A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best brunch in Alabama. Cheapism compiled a list of the best brunch in every state which included Galley and Garden's gulf shrimp and grits as the top choice for Alabama. "Galley and Garden has delicious offerings like chilaquiles verdes, cranberry orange...
Tropical Depression Nine Forms, Could Strike Florida As Hurricane
Forecasters say a growing storm system has formed into Tropical Depression Nine with maximum winds of 35 miles per hour. "So right now, it's experiencing quite a bit of upper-level strong easterly flow, so that's only going to allow it to intensify slowly over the next day or two. But we're also expecting more robust intensification once it gets into the northwest Caribbean," said hurricane specialist Dr. Philippe Papin of the National Hurricane Center.
Ian Forecast to Rapidly Intensify and Become a Hurricane Sunday
(Tallahassee, FL) -- All of Florida is now under a state of emergency as it braces for Tropical Storm Ian. The National Hurricane Center says it could strengthen to a Category Four hurricane and approach the Florida Gulf Coast mid-week. Ian is moving toward the west near 13 mph (20...
Tropical Storm Ian Approaches Florida; Residents Urged To Prepare
Florida residents have been warned to prepare as Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to intensify into a hurricane, continues to approach, CNN reports. The storm, which initially developed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday (September 23), is expected to reach Florida at some point this week, according to varying forecasts.
Florida Jews Prepare To Celebrate Rosh Hashana-The Jewish New Year
Synagogues across Florida are gearing up to celebrate the Jewish New Year, many for the first time in-person since the pandemic began. In Boca Raton, the folks at the B'nai Torah Congregation have also been busy helping victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. "It was three o'clock in the...
WATCH: DeSantis Urges Florida Residents To Prepare For Hurricane Ian
(Tallahassee, FL) -- Millions of Florida residents are preparing for the worst as Tropical Storm Ian tracks toward the Gulf Coast. Speaking at a news conference today, Governor Ron DeSantis told Floridians to expect power outages, fuel disruptions, and even evacuations with Ian expected to become a major hurricane as it churns toward the Sunshine State. Along with declaring a state of emergency in all 67 of Florida's counties, the governor noted both state and federal governments are pledging help.
Ian Expected to Rapidly Strengthen En Route to Florida
Forecasters predict Ian may impact Florida as a Cat 3 Major hurricane early Wednesday morning. Almost the entire state of Florida is in the cone of concern and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in all 67 counties. "The Florida Division of Emergency Management, working together...
Arizona Fall Events You Won't Want To Miss This Season
Fall is here! That means it is time for fall festivals, pumpkin patches, and apple picking! There are tons of fall events across the state that you definitely won't want to miss this season. Here are five things to do in Arizona this fall:. This event takes place on November...
Here's Where To Find The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Arizona
We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But sometimes we're in a rush and need something we can eat on-the-go. Breakfast sandwiches are perfectly convenient, versatile, and downright delicious. LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best breakfast sandwich. The...
Massachusetts Largest Cannabis Competition Kicks Off, Over 2 Thousand Judge
BROOKLINE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — People across Massachusetts were living the high life on Saturday as the largest cannabis competition in the state took off. The High Times launched the Cannabis Cup judging kits at dispensaries across the state for the public to rank on September 24. "This is...
Florida Boat Captain Charged In Fatal Memorial Day Parasailing Accident
The captain of a boat has been charged in connection with the death of a 33-year-old woman who was killed in a parasailing accident on Memorial Day. The woman's son and nephew were injured. Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was charged with manslaughter and five counts of violating commercial parasailing statutes....
Rhode Island Man Charged -Ghost Guns Seized In Federal Investigation
A West Greenwich man is being federally detained in connection to the seizure of a half-dozen "ghost guns". According to the Justice Department, there were also three silencers and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition seized from the home of Walter Garbecki, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing the items.
Florida Mother Arrested For Helping Her Daughter Attack 11-Year-Old Girl
A Florida mother is facing a lithany of charges after a now viral video shows her helping her daughter attack an 11-year-old girl after school. Sabrina Thomas, 50, faces charges of child abuse, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Video from last week shows Thomas joining in...
Digital Licenses Could Be Coming Soon To Pennsylvania
>Digital Licenses Could Be Coming Soon To Pennsylvania. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Your new Pennsylvania drivers license could be available on your cell phone soon. PennDOT authorities are exploring the idea that would be a major step in digitizing more of residents' daily lives. There's no timeline for when it might happen, as PennDOT says they are still in the early stages of development. The digital license feature has already been rolled out in ten states across the U.S.
Arizona Woman Faces Six Year Prison Sentence for Damaging Pipeline in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Arizona woman will spend the next 6 years in federal prison for conspiracy to damage the Dakota Access Pipeline at several locations in Iowa and South Dakota. "The sentence imposed today demonstrates that any crime of domestic terrorism will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted by...
DeSantis Declares State of Emergency for All 67 Florida Counties
A state of emergency has been extended in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen before reaching the state next week. Governor Ron DeSantis initially declared a state of emergency in 24 counties on Friday and decided to expand the order to the entire state on Saturday, citing "foregoing conditions, which are projected to constitute a major disaster."
Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps
>Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The State of Pennsylvania will soon change the eligibility requirement for households to receive food stamps. Governor Tom Wolf's administration yesterday announced that, starting in October, the threshold for receiving assistance will change to 200-percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. That means an estimated 174-thousand more families will qualify. Food assistance is paid for by the federal government but individual states determine the eligibility requirements for the aid.
