Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
WAFF
Supply and demand cause grocery prices to rise
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The price of groceries is being impacted by supply and demand and supply chain backup. The most impacted products are orange juice, eggs, chicken, fresh ground beef, bacon and bread. According to the Consumer Price Index, the prices for groceries have risen at the fastest pace...
thecutoffnews.com
Gadsden, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Flying Magazine
A Trio of Huntsville Airports for Your Visit to ‘Rocket City’
Huntsville, Alabama, offers several convenient airports for your visit to 'Rocket City.' [Credit: Adobe Stock]. If you can fly yourself to the Huntsville area, you have at least a trio of choices, offering everything from a busy international airport (KHSV) to a business-aviation-focused field (KMDQ) to one of the finest turf strips in the lower 48 states (3M5).
Flying Magazine
Flying to Huntsville? Your Airplane Should Match the Airport You Fly Into
The Diamond DA62 can carry a load of up to 1,565 pounds and has seating for up to seven, making it ideal for trips with the family. [Credit: Diamond Aircraft]. The Huntsville region is blessed with a wide range of airports to fly into to suit both your wants and desires—and the airplane you fly. Taking the family for a visit to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, or dropping off the kids at Space Camp? You might choose the main airport at KHSV or the paved alternate at KMDQ—and fly in a modern design evocative of the space race. Looking for a more down-home base for your outdoor adventures? Take your STOL mount into Moontown and join the Maule family from across the state line in Moultrie, Georgia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelawaits.com
9 Best U.S. Small Towns To Visit In The Fall (2022)
Small towns offer a change of pace, inviting you to slow down and relax. They also tend to be charming and friendly. From apple picking in Nebraska City to river rafting in Michigan to a classic autumn in New England, here are the best small towns in the U.S. to visit in fall according to TravelAwaits writers.
Governor Ivey to cut the ribbon for new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering
Governor Kay Ivey will visit the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering on Friday, Sept. 22, for the school's grand opening.
Alabama’s new high school for cyber technology officially open
Gov. Kay Ivey officially opened the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville today calling it a “testimony to our (state’s) commitment to being innovative in every way.”. Ivey said the school, built by a “multi-year collaborative effort” shows “the world what we are made...
City of Huntsville approves contract for new Transit transfer station
The new, 3,800-square-foot station will be built next door to the current station on Church Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Orleans-style to-go frozen cocktails coming to Huntsville
From Bourbon Street to Bridge Street. New Orleans-founded frozen-cocktail chain Fat Tuesday has announced plans to open a Huntsville location. The venture, described as “the largest off-premises and take-away alcohol business in the U.S.,” is set to open in outdoor retail, dining and entertainment development Bridge Street Town Centre this fall.
WAAY-TV
Buc-ee's Athens now weeks away from opening
After a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2021, the first Buc-ee's in North Alabama is not far from opening. The station will be located in Athens by the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. Buc-ee's has more than 40 locations, and with two in southern Alabama, the company...
WAFF
Huntsville City Council calls for police discretion on misdemeanors, passes pay raise for city employees
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville city leaders agree, not every minor crime warrants an arrest. Instead, city council members said Thursday night, police officers should have the ability to choose whether some misdemeanors call for an offender to be hauled off to jail. City leaders say making this change would...
WAFF
Athens house destroyed in overnight fire
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A house in Athens was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning in Athens. According to Athens Fire and Rescue, the house was in the 400 block of South Houston St. and is considered a total loss. Athens Fire and Rescue says that the fire occurred...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gadsdenmessenger.com
Ford elected mayor in landslide vote
Photo: Craig Ford and family members gather for a photo shortly after Ford was elected mayor of the City of Gadsden last Tuesday (Sept. 20). Pictured from left: Ford wife Gwen, daughter Wells, daughter-in-law Erin. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) For the first time in 16 years, a new mayor will inhabit Gadsden...
Cullman law firm donates $3K to CCBOE special education program
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools recently received a donation from Cullman law firm Griffith, Lowry & Meherg. The donation, valued at $3,000, was designated for use by the school system’s special education program to purchase sensory equipment. “These kits will benefit students who struggle with issues related to anxiety, ADD, ADHD and autism,” said CCBOE Special Education Coordinator Lana Tew. Each sensory kit includes items such as finger fidgets, weighted lap pads, stretch putty, water beads, motion timers, stretchy strings and brushes and sensory swings. “Partnerships like this with our local community businesses are one of the things that makes Cullman County...
Alabama man goes viral for insisting Target’s Pizza Hut personal pan pizzas hit different
One Alabama man has gone viral for his take on an oldie but goodie. TikToker Roderick (@rodericks.world) hit people with a stroll down memory lane at, of all places, Target. “Y’all know what I got a taste for? A personal pan Pizza Hut pizza from Target,” he said in the short video.
Alvarez wins bitter Huntsville school board race, compared Republicans to ‘parasites’
After a long, ugly local election, Andrea Alvarez will fill a Huntsville City School board seat for a term. Alvarez, who ran what she says was an “intentionally” nonpartisan race, will replace eight-year District 3 incumbent Elisa Ferrell, who ran on a nonpartisan ticket in 2014. Alvarez’s core...
2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
Multiple fire departments respond to County Road 222 structure fire
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shut down the 7200 block of County Road 222 this morning due to a structure fire in the area. The fire was in the Trimble VFD coverage area. Trimble, Logan, Bethsadia, Good Hope, Loretto, Crane Hill and Jones Chapel fire departments responded to the large house fire. Logan Fire Chief Toby Bates confirmed that all occupants made it out of the house safely. The structure was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The departments received the call at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire took about five hours and an estimated 70,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish. Bates stated, “This was a large fire that took all departments working together to get under control. Everyone did an outstanding job getting a water supply established more than half a mile away because the nearby hydrant was broken. I appreciate every department that came to help.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
doppleronline.ca
Pickleball enthusiasts celebrate new courts
Photo: Jim and Lorna Popofski cut the ribbon officially inaugurating the Town’s four new dedicated pickleball courts. (Photo by Mary Spring.) It was an exciting day last Monday when pickleball players celebrated the opening of the four new pickleball courts in Huntsville. Lorna and Jim Popofski began Huntsville Muskoka...
Some Morgan County residents were unable to call 9-1-1
Some residents in the Hartselle community weren't able to reach 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency recently, according to local officials.
Comments / 0