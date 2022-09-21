The Diamond DA62 can carry a load of up to 1,565 pounds and has seating for up to seven, making it ideal for trips with the family. [Credit: Diamond Aircraft]. The Huntsville region is blessed with a wide range of airports to fly into to suit both your wants and desires—and the airplane you fly. Taking the family for a visit to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, or dropping off the kids at Space Camp? You might choose the main airport at KHSV or the paved alternate at KMDQ—and fly in a modern design evocative of the space race. Looking for a more down-home base for your outdoor adventures? Take your STOL mount into Moontown and join the Maule family from across the state line in Moultrie, Georgia.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO