MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The first day of the weekend has been wonderful as clear skies dominated our weather for the day. We have been unseasonably hot and with so much humidity in our area, the feel like temperatures have been even hotter. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s for tomorrow, but we will get a cool down as a cold front will be moving into our area tomorrow afternoon. With that front, we will see cooler temperatures and some widespread showers will be possible as the front moves through.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO