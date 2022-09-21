Read full article on original website
Neshoba Democrat
Chief Ben named Citizen of the Year
Choctaw Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben has been named Citizen of the Year by the Community Development Partnership. CDP President David Vowell made the announcement Tuesday morning following the selection committee’s decision. Ben will be presented with his award this Monday night during the CDP’s Banquet at the Neshoba County...
wcbi.com
The Louisville Community comes together to help a friend in need
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Louisville are coming together to help a neighbor and friend. The condition of Rita Taylor’s home was deteriorating, so, the community decided to step in. When you have lived in a city your whole life, your community can become your family. That’s...
wcbi.com
Crowds watch as Cross of Christ for Starkville is raised
STARKVILLE, Miss, (WCBI) – It is not every day that a construction project draws a crowd. But around a thousand people were on hand in Starkville today to watch the raising of a giant steel cross. Crews have been assembling the Cross of Christ for Starkville for a little...
WTOK-TV
Cannabis dispensary opening soon in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The owner of Meridian Underground Music, Wayne Williams has gone into the medical marijuana business with his partner Michael Grace. The name of their business is called the Legally Rooted Cannabis Dispensary. Williams purchased a building located at 1800 6th Street where he will be selling different strains of medical marijuana.
$30M in grants to expand internet service in rural Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced more than $30.0 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development funding for broadband fiber delivery to residents in seven rural Mississippi counties. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) said two USDA ReConnect Program grants have been approved for TEC of Jackson and Bay Springs Telephone Co. for fiber-to-home network service […]
Neshoba Democrat
Deputy enjoys building relationships with students
Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputy Dyron Talbert’s favorite thing about being a schools resource officer is visiting students and making their day. Talbert, who has been with the Sheriff’s Department since June of this year, has made it a regular occurrence this school year to visit classes, particularly Tanya Mosher’s class at Neshoba Central Elementary.
WTOK-TV
Tropical storm Ian forms in the Caribbean Sea
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday night. It was upgraded from what was known as Tropical Depression #9. At the time it was upgraded, it had max sustained winds of 40mph. It’s expected to gradually strengthen this weekend as it moves over the warm waters of the Caribbean along with a more prime environment for development. It’ll bring impacts to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands this weekend, then it’ll impact parts of Cuba Sunday into Monday...possibly as a hurricane.
Woman speaks after being attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
Editor’s note: This story may contain images that are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers. KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — A meter reader who was attacked by pit bulls in Kosciusko had to undergo hours of surgery. Linda Sherell Hodges was checking a meter at a home on Goodman Street on Monday when a […]
kicks96news.com
Assault on Police, Stalking, and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
GERMAINE BILLFORD ISOM, 30, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. RANDALL JOE JAMES, 30, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. RONALD D JENKINS, 47, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. ANTONIE L JOHN, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. BRYAN...
WTOK-TV
MDOT schedules road closure in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A temporary closure is planned by the Mississippi Department of transportation in Neshoba County next week. Crews will build a new alignment at North Tucker Road and Highway 19. The work will be completed between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Drivers...
WTOK-TV
Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean Sea
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Update on the Tropics: Tropical Depression 9 formed over the Central Caribbean Sea this morning. It is moving WNW at 13 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It is expected to slowly strengthen before entering the Gulf of Mexico. We will be sure to keep you all updated in the days to come.
WDAM-TV
MHP: Jasper Co. teen dies in Wednesday morning crash on MS 18
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teen from Jasper County died from a wreck on State Route 18 near Sylvarena early Wednesday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H received a call about the wreck around 3:54 a.m. The wreck involved a collision between a 2014 Kenworth 18-wheeler hauling chickens and...
WTOK-TV
Fall-like temps return soon, and we’re closely watching the Tropics
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The first day of the weekend has been wonderful as clear skies dominated our weather for the day. We have been unseasonably hot and with so much humidity in our area, the feel like temperatures have been even hotter. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s for tomorrow, but we will get a cool down as a cold front will be moving into our area tomorrow afternoon. With that front, we will see cooler temperatures and some widespread showers will be possible as the front moves through.
wcbi.com
Fleeing incident leads to 30-year sentence and fatal collision
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A man in Monroe County will serve 30 years in prison after trying to avoid a safety checkpoint and killing a young man in the process. Back in October 2020, Eric William Patton attempted to avoid a safety checkpoint by crossing a median and speeding into oncoming traffic through Aberdeen.
breezynews.com
Child Molestation and Felony Cyberstalking in Attala and Leake Arrests
EARL A PARROTT, 56, of Lena, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. FORD E PATRICK, 56, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $2,500, $1,000, $1,000. CRAIG A PEE, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Cyberstalking –...
breezynews.com
Multiple Vehicles Broken Into in Kosciusko
8:06 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a suspicious male in the bus loading area of Kosciusko Lower Elementary. 9:07 a.m. – MS Forestry Commission was requested to Attala Road 5210 when the woods fire that began yesterday started to spread. 11:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County woman guilty of attempted murder
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County woman is found guilty of attempted murder. A jury also found Jeraldine Campbell not guilty of armed robbery. Campbell shot Bobby Hibbler in the head. The shooting happened back in July 2020 at a home on Grissom Road. Hibbler and other...
breezynews.com
Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported
COVID-19 is being blamed for the deaths of two more people in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department is reporting that a Leake County resident and another from Neshoba County died during the last two weeks. The number of new infections in the local area last week was up 68 per cent from the week before– with 23 cases in Attala County, 36 in Leake and 37 in Neshoba.
WTOK-TV
Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man with multiple injuries Wednesday evening. MPD said the shooting took place in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg but he is in stable condition.
