Joliet, IL

IDOT announces bridge deck patching on I-80 in Joliet

By Sharon Wren
 4 days ago

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street in Joliet will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends.

This is the third of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor. Starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street. The ramp from Chicago Street (U.S.52/Illinois 53) to eastbound I-80 will be closed. Drivers should follow the posted detour to access the expressway. At least one eastbound I-80 lane will remain open at all times and westbound I-80 will not be impacted. Eastbound I-80 drivers traveling through the region should consider using alternative routes to avoid the area. Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so those vehicles should use other interstate routes. The ramp and all lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, September 26.

The eastbound I-80 ramp to Richards Street is closed for reconstruction, with an anticipated reopening date in late fall. The detour directs traffic to exit Briggs Street and re-enter westbound I-80 to access the Richards Street exit. For a map of the construction zone, click here . To complete the project, additional extended weekend lane and ramp closures are scheduled to take place from 10 p.m. Thursdays to 5 a.m. Mondays, alternating between westbound and eastbound I-80 for approximately five additional consecutive weekends, weather permitting. The reconstruction work consists of patching, milling, resurfacing and pavement striping to keep the pavement in acceptable condition until the larger corridor project can begin.

Plans are being finalized on the overall I-80 project that will redesign and rebuild 16 miles from Ridge Road, in Minooka, to U.S. 30, in Joliet and New Lenox, while adding or extending auxiliary lanes to improve safety and reduce congestion. For a map of construction projects in Illinois, click here .

