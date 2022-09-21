Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
North Carolina double murder: Families of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
The families of North Carolina teenagers Devin Clark and Lyric Woods — friends who died in a mysterious double-murder on Sept. 17 — will say their final goodbyes on Saturday. Woods’ family will be hosting a memorial service for the 14-year-old girl on Saturday at Crosslink Community Church...
Inmate charged with having an escape tool in the Forsyth Co. Jail
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office charged an incarcerated man for having an escape tool on Thursday. Timothy Bailey, 38, was seen leaving his locked cell in the Housing Unit by a detention officer to go to the common area, while all other inmates remained behind bars officials said.
Accused ‘serial rapist’ now charged with rape in NC, authorities say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WJZY) — A man accused of being a “serial rapist” after his arrest in June is now facing charges in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. 29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn of Sherrills Ford was arrested in June for forcible sex crimes after two victims came forward in the Mooresville area. […]
NC woman shot and killed, brother charged with murder: police
A man has been charged with shooting and killing his sister in Greensboro.
triad-city-beat.com
‘Absolutely a win:’ GSO abortion protester who hit volunteer with car convicted of simple assault
Kirstin Cassell (front row, far right) with her supporters on Friday morning (photo by Carolyn de Berry) On late Friday afternoon, after waiting almost eight hours, Kirstin Cassell exited the Guilford County Courthouse with tears in her eyes. Her emotions were mixed, a result of the long day and also what came before it.
Winston-Salem Police: One person shot while trying to stop a fight
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police said officers responded to a shooting at on Twenty-Third Street Saturday night. Officers found a man shot in the leg around 9 p.m. That man, Bobby Billings, 38, was taken to a hospital for treatment and his injuries are non-life-threatening. Investigators said Billings was...
Several attorneys sign State Bar letter calling out 'apparent ticket-fixing' in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — As the North Carolina State Bar questions defense attorneys about "an apparent ticket-fixing agreement" in Cabarrus County, 23 lawyers signed their names on a notice of concern submitted to the government agency responsible for regulating the legal profession. An unsigned copy of the notice, obtained...
2 killed in Greensboro due to gun violence in 1 week
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know a third shooting happened in the same Greensboro neighborhood where two people lost their lives to gun violence this week. This one happened on Sept. 17 near Phillips Avenue and Bywood Road. The next happened Wednesday on Buchanan Road less than half a mile away. A third took […]
High Point officer wounded by accidental discharge
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point officer was shot during an accidental discharge on Friday. FOX8 is told the officer has a lower-leg injury that is non-life-threatening. No one else was hurt. The location of the shooting is unknown at this time. The High Point Police Department was unable to say if the […]
Man stabbed in Greensboro taken to hospital
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was found stabbed in Greensboro Friday night, according police. The Greensboro Police Department got a call around 7:30 p.m. to Overland Heights about a disturbance. Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was later taken to a local hospital to be...
WXII 12
Greensboro police looking for stabbing suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m., where they found one man stabbed. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury, according to police. Police say...
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte after a man was shot and killed Friday night. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Deaton Hill Drive,, near I-485 and Mallard Creek Road. MEDIC said the victim who was found with shot...
1 dead in Thomasville Road crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person passed away in a fatal crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 3:02 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 3700 block of Thomasville Road after getting a report of a single-vehicle collision. Investigators say that Eric Williams, 34, of Winston-Salem, was driving […]
NC teen accused of raping juvenile
After months of searching, on Wednesday, the teen was found, arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served the warrant for arrest.
Two separate incidents leaves motorcyclist dead and an officer accidently shot in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in High Point and a police officer is injured after accidently shooting themselves in the leg on Friday night. Officers arrived at West Wendover Avenue and Piedmont Parkway around 8 p.m. to find a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
3 people arrested in connection to murder of two 16-year-old boys in Graham
Three people are in custody on charges related to the murders of two 16-year-old boys in Graham.
Juvenile charged with murder in deaths of 2 teens in North Carolina, sheriff says
Authorities have filed a petition against a 17-year old-for two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon.
Woman shot in her rear end after a fight with multiple women turned into a shootout
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Officers got a report of a fight and guns going off at an apartment complex involving 30 to 40 people. It happened at 705 Bethabara Pointe Circle. When officers arrived, they didn't find anyone involved in the alleged fight and gunfire going on...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead After Late Night Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville shooting suspects apprehended after chase that ended in Charlotte
A shooting in Statesville led to a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies before the suspects were apprehended in Charlotte. Jaheim Tavares Vandive and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell, both of Charlotte, were taken into custody and brought back to Iredell County after the pursuit. Both were interviewed and then taken to...
