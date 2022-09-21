ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

2 killed in Greensboro due to gun violence in 1 week

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know a third shooting happened in the same Greensboro neighborhood where two people lost their lives to gun violence this week. This one happened on Sept. 17 near Phillips Avenue and Bywood Road. The next happened Wednesday on Buchanan Road less than half a mile away. A third took […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

High Point officer wounded by accidental discharge

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point officer was shot during an accidental discharge on Friday. FOX8 is told the officer has a lower-leg injury that is non-life-threatening. No one else was hurt. The location of the shooting is unknown at this time. The High Point Police Department was unable to say if the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man stabbed in Greensboro taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was found stabbed in Greensboro Friday night, according police. The Greensboro Police Department got a call around 7:30 p.m. to Overland Heights about a disturbance. Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was later taken to a local hospital to be...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police looking for stabbing suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m., where they found one man stabbed. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury, according to police. Police say...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead in Thomasville Road crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person passed away in a fatal crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 3:02 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 3700 block of Thomasville Road after getting a report of a single-vehicle collision. Investigators say that Eric Williams, 34, of Winston-Salem, was driving […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead After Late Night Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville shooting suspects apprehended after chase that ended in Charlotte

A shooting in Statesville led to a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies before the suspects were apprehended in Charlotte. Jaheim Tavares Vandive and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell, both of Charlotte, were taken into custody and brought back to Iredell County after the pursuit. Both were interviewed and then taken to...
STATESVILLE, NC
