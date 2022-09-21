Read full article on original website
First at 4 Forum: WV Caring’s Marlene Davis
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WV Caring’s Founding President, Marlene Davis, joined First at 4 on Friday. She talked about the organization’s upcoming 40th year, providing quality care to patients in NCWV and current COVID-19 protocols. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
LATEST: Missing Bridgeport man’s located, family says; search underway
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: Reed’s family tells 5 News his vehicle has been located. His sister says a search is underway for him at Valley Falls State Park. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The family of a Bridgeport man is asking for help finding him. Richard “Trey” Franklin Reed III, 24, was...
Foundation for Better Schools in Upshur County to host soup drive
Foundation for Better Schools in Upshur County will help host Local State Farm Agent Kelley Tierney's 5th annual Soup Drive.
WVU Medicine Children’s holds ribbon cutting
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital officially held its ribbon cutting Saturday. Many were in attendance for the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital ribbon cutting. The hospital officially opens this coming Thursday. It will include 10 floors with 150 beds. “I think it’s a game-changer in a...
Upshur County Schools begin active shooter training
Upshur County Schools began their active shooter training on Sept. 23.
3 hospitalized after tour bus wreck near Alderson Broaddus
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people were hospitalized after a tour bus wrecked near Alderson Broaddus University, officials said. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on John St. Officials said the bus went into a ditch. It’s unclear the extent of the injuries or how many people were...
8 sewer, water projects receive new funding
On Sept. 7, the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced new funding for four sewer and four water system improvement projects throughout West Virginia.
“A miracle”: Home improvements awarded to local veteran
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Titan Roofing teamed up with ABC Supply for the new roof giveaway. The companies say they had over hundreds of applicants that were in need of help. Only two of the applicants were chosen. Gregory Klages, a retired veteran and giveaway winner, said how much this...
I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - (Warning: Video contains profanity) Authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the...
WVU issues campus warning after report of shot fired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has issued a campus warning to students and employees following a report of a shot being fired. According to a press release, the university is encouraging people to be vigilant after University Police received a report of a single shot fired into the air in the Area 1 parking […]
St. Joseph’s Hospital celebrates Surgical Technologists Week
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital is recognizing its surgical technologists during National Surgical Technologists Week. Surgical Technologists Week is recognized Sept. 18-24. Originally adopted by the Association of Surgical Technologists Board of Directors in 1984, this week is dedicated to celebrating the professional and honoring technologists...
New County Commissioner sworn into duty
BUCKHANNON — On Friday, September 16, the Upshur County Commission welcomed new commissioner Douglas K. Bush. Bush was sworn into duty at the Upshur County Courthouse by Judge Jake E. Reger. Upshur County Commission President Kristie G. Tenney referred to West Virginia Code 3-10-7 which covers vacancies in offices...
St. Peter The Fisherman Parish celebrates Sesquicentennial Jubilee
FAIRMONT , W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Fairmont community came together to celebrate the 150 anniversary of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish. A special mass was held to honor the Sesquicentennial Jubilee of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish. The Parish’s Priest, Fr. Joe Konikattil, invited other priests from the...
Robert Cottingham
Robert Cottingham, 52, of Fairmont, gained his wings on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was born in Queens, NY, on April 10, 1970. He is the son of Mary Burt-Cottingham of Fairmont and the late James Cottingham Sr. Robert was Baptist by faith. Graduated from North Marion High School in 1989. He worked with the janitorial crew at the Op Shop for over 14 years. Robert truly enjoyed being with family and friends, showering them with love and quality time. A lot of his family and friends called him “Smiling Bob” or “Doctor Love” He loved dancing, spending time with his dog War, barbecuing and bowling. He was a fan of all of the New York teams, Pittsburgh Steelers and WVU Mountaineers. In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish his memories two sisters Maria (Steven)Cottingham-Dukes and Shirley Cottingham both of Fairmont; two brothers Michael Cottingham of Fairmont, and Donald (Amy) Cottingham of Clarksburg. Also survived by four nieces Shonetta Cottingham which held a special place in his heart, Maliyah Cottingham, Zariah Cottingham, and Somaya Cottingham, five nephews, Anthony Cottingham, Antonio Cottingham, Tremaine Cottingham, Tobias Cottingham, and Peyton Barker, great nieces and nephews; Brooklyn Barker, Kieshawn Cottingham; Azlynn Cottingham, Javier Davison, Jayden Cottingham, Jonathon Cottingham, Alliyah Cottingham, Zyriah Cottingham, Janiyah Gonzales, and Tayvon Cottingham. He leaves behind a special cousin Clarence Akers Jr of NY. He will be missed by a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. In addition to his father James Cottingham Sr., Robert was preceded in death by one brother James Cottingham Jr, one niece Shantae’ Cottingham and one nephew John Cottingham, a special aunt Viola Akers, maternal grandparents Gilbert and Vivian Burt, paternal grandparents Thelma Goods and Lemuel Cottingham. Family and friends will be received at the Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Tuesday at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
Shelley Moore Capito visits University High School
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shelley Moore Capito visited University High School Sunday for their academy day. Academy Day is a day where high school students can meet with branches of the military to get information from them. Shelly Moore Capito explains what students can get from the academy day when...
SportsZone Highlights: Doddridge County at Ritchie County
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WBOY) -Doddridge County (4-0) defeated Ritchie County (0-4) by a final score of 32-0. Doddridge will play Wirt County next week, and Ritchie is set to face Ravenswood.
5th Quarter: Week 5 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Time flies, it’s week five! Check out the highlights from this week’s contests:
Nursing home residents enjoy ‘Kick-off Buckwheat Parade’
"Stonerise Kingwood" held a small parade on Miller Road for its residents on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. to make its way down to the nursing facility.
2 arrested after high speed chase on I-79
A high speed chase took place Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.
Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum opens for the season
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is one of the best spots in West Virginia for all of your spooky needs this Halloween. Rebecca Jordan-Gleason the Operations Manager at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston said, this is a great way to boost the economy and bring tourists into the small town.
