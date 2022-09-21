Lan Pham Vu is an artist with a tiny canvas: your nails. Not only is Lan one of the best nail techs in the area – her business, SahLan, was voted Best Nail Salon in the 2022 Best of the Chippewa Valley Poll – but she also teaches future nail techs at Chippewa Valley Technical College. Lan is passionate about nails as well as doing whatever she can to reduce single-use plastics in her salon since she majored in biology and chemistry during college. She moved to the Chippewa Valley from Vietnam in 2004, and loves the community she has lived in for nearly 20 years.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO