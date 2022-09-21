Read full article on original website
Volume One
Questioning the Locals: Lan Pham Vu
Lan Pham Vu is an artist with a tiny canvas: your nails. Not only is Lan one of the best nail techs in the area – her business, SahLan, was voted Best Nail Salon in the 2022 Best of the Chippewa Valley Poll – but she also teaches future nail techs at Chippewa Valley Technical College. Lan is passionate about nails as well as doing whatever she can to reduce single-use plastics in her salon since she majored in biology and chemistry during college. She moved to the Chippewa Valley from Vietnam in 2004, and loves the community she has lived in for nearly 20 years.
Volume One
Menomonie Theater Guild To Kick Off Season With ‘Matilda’
The Menomonie Theater Guild is commencing its 2022-23 season at the Mabel Tainter Theater with Matilda the Musical, a musical based on the 1988 children’s book, Matilda by Roald Dahl, a quirky story about staying true to oneself and standing up for what’s right. The show will open Friday, Oct. 14, and will continue through that weekend and the following weekend, Oct. 21-23.
Volume One
Notable + Quotable | Sept. 22, 2022
You may once again visit the building to use core services and see the newly renovated and expanded space. After years of planning, fundraising, and construction, library staff is excited to welcome everyone back to our beloved 46-year-old building. See you soon!. – Eau Claire’s public library shared this message...
conceptcarz.com
Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum Auction Brings in $8.5 Million in Total Sales
Mecum-Hosted On-Site Auction in Fountain City, Wisconsin, Exceeds Expectations. Mecum's recent auction of the classic and collector vehicles and pedal cars from Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin, exceeded all expectations as the 2,020-item selection of vintage collectibles reached $8.5 million in total overall sales. The vast array of goods on offer ranged from antique cars to muscle cars and from pedal cars to motorcycles and bicycles, and bidders hailed from all over the world as the news of this rare opportunity reached far beyond the limits of its humble Midwestern milieu.
wisconsinlife.org
Chippewa Falls man helps give back by giving new life to old bicycles
Many times in life things start out of necessity. Chippewa Falls native Mike Van Dusseldorf began fixing bicycles in his garage because of just that. “My wife and I had some bikes that we rode, and little things would break on the way,” Dusseldorf said. “So, I’d start carrying tools and stuff and tweaking on them. And it was just kind of something that I enjoyed.”
WEAU-TV 13
JONAH asks Mayo Clinic Health System to save Luther Lakeside Apartments
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People living at the Luther Lakeside Apartments in Eau Claire will have find a new place to live by June 30, 2023. That’s because the property’s owner, Mayo Clinic Health System, is repurposing the property across the street from its Eau Claire Luther campus.
Volume One
In the Mix: Disability and Disaster
Every four years emergency medical and law enforcement conduct an in-person disaster drill of some sort in Eau Claire. Most recently, it was a simulated plane crash at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. City, county, and township responders from a couple of local counties take part and they recruit citizens to be the “victims.” I volunteered and got three friends with varying abilities and disabilities to volunteer, too.
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WEAU-TV 13
Search for suspect in Rice Lake robbery
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement officers in Barron County are looking for an armed robbery suspect. According to the Rice Lake Police Department, it happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday, September 23 at Jacobson’s Ace Hardware Store on S. Main Street. According to information from the...
Volume One
Community Needs Grant Fund Now Open For Applications
The Community Foundation of Chippewa County celebrated its 20th year in 2021, but they aren’t losing steam any time soon in their mission to support local charities and nonprofit organizations. Its annual Community Needs Grant Fund applications opened up on Aug. 29 and will remain open for submissions until 4pm on Oct. 6.
winonaradio.com
Adult Female Arrested on Felony Theft After Trying to Steal $3,000 Worth of Merchandise at Wal-Mart
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:05 p.m. Winona Police responded to a theft report at the Wal-Mart off of Mankato Ave. It was reported that a female adult shopped around the store, then walked out, without paying, with a cart full of items. Witnesses reported to police that the suspect drove off in a white SUV.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested, suspected of OWI after ramming police car
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody after ramming a police car and fleeing law enforcement Wednesday evening in Lake Hallie, according to the Lake Hallie Police Department. In a release, the Police Department said 53-year-old James Tyler of Eau Claire was arrested on suspicion...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County
SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 20, 2022 around 9:04 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash with injury on Highway 29 near Park Drive in Spring Valley, Wis.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person arrested on suspicion of OWI after driving wrong way on US-53
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody for suspected OWI after police say they fled the scene of a crash in Chippewa County and drove the wrong way on the highway. According to a Facebook post by the Altoona Police Department, the driver caused a lane closure on Highway 53 at 12:40 a.m. Sunday after driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 53 in Altoona.
