Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Cheney will do "whatever it takes" to prevent a Trump 2024 nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) vowed this weekend to do "whatever it takes" to prevent former President Trump from securing the GOP nomination in 2024. Why it matters: Cheney, whose outward criticism of the former president has made her a pariah in the Republican Party, said during the Texas Tribune Festival that she will leave the GOP if Trump wins the nomination.
House Republicans' agenda gamble
House Republicans will roll out their four-part midterm agenda Friday with the blessing of a surprising group — Democrats, who see plenty there to campaign against. Driving the news: After the agenda language was accidentally released ahead of the rollout, Dems seized on the GOP's pledge to "protect the lives of unborn children and their mothers," as well as sections taking aim at Democrats' much-heralded drug pricing law and proposing ballot access restrictions.
RELATED PEOPLE
House GOP eyes repeal of Dems' drug pricing law
Some key House Republicans are calling for the repeal of Democrats' newly-passed drug pricing measure if the GOP flips control of one or both chambers of Congress next year. Why it matters: The comments show Republicans are not giving up the fight against sweeping measures aimed at lowering prescription drug prices, and give a glimpse of what their health agenda could look like.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Former House staffer tells '60 Minutes' White House switchboard called Capitol rioter on Jan. 6
Denver Riggleman, a former adviser to the Jan. 6 committee told "60 Minutes" the White House switchboard called a rioter during breach.
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Former Pence aide: Trump's declassification claim "absurd"
Former president Trump’s claim this week that presidents can declassify documents “even by thinking about it” did not square with former vice president Mike Pence’s top aide. Driving the news: Marc Short, Pence's former chief of staff, called Trump’s assertion "absurd” in an interview with CBS...
Scoop: White House prepares for post-midterm turnover
The White House is launching a talent search to be ready for turnover in President Biden's cabinet and other senior administration roles after the 2022 midterm elections. Driving the news: White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has tapped former administration officials Jeff Zients and Natalie Quillian to help oversee a wide talent search effort outside the administration to bring in new talent, an administration official told Axios.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
White House unloads on Lindsey Graham's abortion ban
Democrats are stepping up efforts to portray Sen. Lindsey Graham's proposed 15-week nationwide abortion ban as a de facto criminalization of certain forms of reproductive health care. Driving the news: The White House's Gender Policy Council said in a memo obtained by Axios that the ban would "create a nationwide...
House Homeland Security chair calls on DOJ, DHS to probe DeSantis
House Homeland Security Committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) on Thursday joined the chorus of calls urging the federal government to investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) transport of migrants. Why it matters: Thompson is urging the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice to probe whether coercion was involved after some...
GOP Sen. Barrasso: Trump can't declassify documents by thinking about it
Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) on ABC's "This Week" disagreed with Trump's claim that presidents can declassify documents by thinking about it. Why it matters: Barrasso, the chair of the Senate Republican Conference and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is one of several GOP senators to criticize the former president for his comments, while others have sidestepped questions.
Finchem, Fontes face off in testy secretary of state debate
Criticism of Republican Mark Finchem's conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and Democrat Adrian Fontes' tenure as Maricopa County's top election official took center stage as the two faced off Thursday in a testy debate for secretary of state. Why it matters: The secretary of state's primary responsibility is serving...
White House rips Arizona court's "backwards" decision on abortion ban
The White House on Saturday ripped an Arizona court decision reinstating a near-total ban on abortion that dates to 1864. Driving the news: "The potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. A Pima County judge ruled Friday...
GOP's crime cudgel
Democrats are pouring millions into a last-minute effort to neutralize their vulnerabilities on crime — an issue they admit has driven a flood of effective Republican attacks in key contests. Why it matters: The dynamic comes after a summer in which GOP attacks on inflation lost some potency and...
Breyer: "Very, very, very sorry" about Dobbs decision
Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, in his first televised interview since retiring from the bench in June, lamented the court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, saying he is "very, very, very sorry" about it. Driving the news: "Was I happy about it? Not for an instant. Did I do...
Nazi sympathizer sentenced to 4 years for role in Capitol riot
A U.S. Army reservist, whom prosecutors described as a white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer, was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday for his role during the U.S. Capitol riot. Driving the news: Timothy Louis Hale-Cusanelli, 32, of Colts Neck, New Jersey, was working as a contractor at a...
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0