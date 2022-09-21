ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

Cheney will do "whatever it takes" to prevent a Trump 2024 nomination

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) vowed this weekend to do "whatever it takes" to prevent former President Trump from securing the GOP nomination in 2024. Why it matters: Cheney, whose outward criticism of the former president has made her a pariah in the Republican Party, said during the Texas Tribune Festival that she will leave the GOP if Trump wins the nomination.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

House Republicans' agenda gamble

House Republicans will roll out their four-part midterm agenda Friday with the blessing of a surprising group — Democrats, who see plenty there to campaign against. Driving the news: After the agenda language was accidentally released ahead of the rollout, Dems seized on the GOP's pledge to "protect the lives of unborn children and their mothers," as well as sections taking aim at Democrats' much-heralded drug pricing law and proposing ballot access restrictions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

House GOP eyes repeal of Dems' drug pricing law

Some key House Republicans are calling for the repeal of Democrats' newly-passed drug pricing measure if the GOP flips control of one or both chambers of Congress next year. Why it matters: The comments show Republicans are not giving up the fight against sweeping measures aimed at lowering prescription drug prices, and give a glimpse of what their health agenda could look like.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
Axios

Former Pence aide: Trump's declassification claim "absurd"

Former president Trump’s claim this week that presidents can declassify documents “even by thinking about it” did not square with former vice president Mike Pence’s top aide. Driving the news: Marc Short, Pence's former chief of staff, called Trump’s assertion "absurd” in an interview with CBS...
POTUS
Axios

Scoop: White House prepares for post-midterm turnover

The White House is launching a talent search to be ready for turnover in President Biden's cabinet and other senior administration roles after the 2022 midterm elections. Driving the news: White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has tapped former administration officials Jeff Zients and Natalie Quillian to help oversee a wide talent search effort outside the administration to bring in new talent, an administration official told Axios.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

White House unloads on Lindsey Graham's abortion ban

Democrats are stepping up efforts to portray Sen. Lindsey Graham's proposed 15-week nationwide abortion ban as a de facto criminalization of certain forms of reproductive health care. Driving the news: The White House's Gender Policy Council said in a memo obtained by Axios that the ban would "create a nationwide...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

House Homeland Security chair calls on DOJ, DHS to probe DeSantis

House Homeland Security Committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) on Thursday joined the chorus of calls urging the federal government to investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) transport of migrants. Why it matters: Thompson is urging the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice to probe whether coercion was involved after some...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

GOP Sen. Barrasso: Trump can't declassify documents by thinking about it

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) on ABC's "This Week" disagreed with Trump's claim that presidents can declassify documents by thinking about it. Why it matters: Barrasso, the chair of the Senate Republican Conference and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is one of several GOP senators to criticize the former president for his comments, while others have sidestepped questions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Finchem, Fontes face off in testy secretary of state debate

Criticism of Republican Mark Finchem's conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and Democrat Adrian Fontes' tenure as Maricopa County's top election official took center stage as the two faced off Thursday in a testy debate for secretary of state. Why it matters: The secretary of state's primary responsibility is serving...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Axios

White House rips Arizona court's "backwards" decision on abortion ban

The White House on Saturday ripped an Arizona court decision reinstating a near-total ban on abortion that dates to 1864. Driving the news: "The potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. A Pima County judge ruled Friday...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

GOP's crime cudgel

Democrats are pouring millions into a last-minute effort to neutralize their vulnerabilities on crime — an issue they admit has driven a flood of effective Republican attacks in key contests. Why it matters: The dynamic comes after a summer in which GOP attacks on inflation lost some potency and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

Breyer: "Very, very, very sorry" about Dobbs decision

Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, in his first televised interview since retiring from the bench in June, lamented the court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, saying he is "very, very, very sorry" about it. Driving the news: "Was I happy about it? Not for an instant. Did I do...
CONGRESS & COURTS
