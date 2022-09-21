ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayre, PA

GoFundMe set up for family of man killed in Wysox explosion

By De'Jah Gross
 4 days ago

SAYRE, P.A. (WETM) –  A fundraiser has been created to help support the family of the Sayre man who died after what officials are calling a chemical explosion.

Jeremy Lanzo, 39, was pronounced dead on Sept. 13 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital with the cause of death being chemical and thermal burns. He worked at a Eureka Resources, a Wysox water treatment plant.

Autopsy released for Wysox water plant death

According to family friend, Chloe McNaney, on top of losing Lanzo, his family lost a huge portion of their income, having to cover medical bills due to the incident. He was a fiancé and father of four children.

A GoFundMe with a $100,000 goal has been set up on behalf of the family by Corey Milewski.

He was known for making  positive impacts on people’s lives his friends say.“Jeremy was a friend to all. You always felt like you belonged while with Jeremy. He will be missed by many people and made an impact on all of us,” said McNaney.

Man dead after water plant accident in Wysox

As of today, Sept. 21, the GoFundMe has raised $595.

His family is now looking for support in these tough times and invites people to “give anything you can, it would mean the word”.

