POTUS

Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
AFP

Tens of thousands of Jewish pilgrims in Ukraine despite war

Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews gathered in the Ukrainian city of Uman for their annual pilgrimage, officials said Sunday, despite authorities asking them to skip the trip because of the war. And this a great place to do it," one pilgrim, Aaron Allen, told AFP. Uman is relatively far from the frontline, but Ukrainian and Israeli authorities still urged worshippers to skip the celebrations taking place between September 25 and 27 this year.
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

Italy Set to Make Giorgia Meloni First Far-Right Leader Since Mussolini

ROME—Italians overwhelmingly voted to give power to the most far-right government since Benito Mussolini was thrown out of power and hung from a gas station girder after World War II with the clear victory of Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party—along with coalition partners Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi. Meloni now looks set to become the first female leader of one of the biggest economies in the world and told a crowd of supporters at her final campaign rally in Rome’s Piazza del Popoplo that the world was wrong to be afraid of her after widespread condemnation of...
ELECTIONS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
