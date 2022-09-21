Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Phil Riedell, age 46, of Sac City
Mass of Christian Burial for Phil Riedell, age 46 of Sac City, IA, will be at 11AM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wall Lake, IA. Visitation will be from 9:30-11AM on Tuesday at the church. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City is...
stormlakeradio.com
Margaret Vance Dickey, age 92, of Storm Lake
Margaret Vance Dickey, age 92, passed away on September 22, 2022 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake, Iowa. Memorial services will take place Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to the...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Superintendent Shocked at Open Enrollment Numbers Following State Policy Change
The Storm Lake School Board on Wednesday approved recent open enrollment numbers for the district. Storm Lake has received 82 open enrollments into the district since August 1st, and 16 open enrollments out of the district. One open enrollment into Storm Lake was denied, which consisted of a special education student whose future programming needs won't be able to be provided by Storm Lake at this time due to space issues.
stormlakeradio.com
Cherokee County Issues Burning Ban
An open burning ban is now in effect in Cherokee County. The Emergency Management Coordinator of Cherokee County made the request to the State Fire Marshal's office on behalf of all fire departments in the county. The ban restricts any outdoor fires, including brush burning, cooking fires, and bonfires. Propane and charcoal grills are allowed, provided they have a cover.
stormlakeradio.com
Woman Involved in Damaging Dakota Access Pipeline Sentenced to Federal Prison
One of the women involved in the vandalism of the Dakota Access pipeline was sentenced today (Fri) to six years in federal prison. 32-year-old Ruby Montoya admitted to cutting holes in the pipeline in several locations, and setting fire to equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties, from November of 2016 to May of 2017. Montoya is now living in Arizona.
stormlakeradio.com
South Dakota Man Sentenced to Prison in BV District Court on Drug-Related Charges
A Sioux Falls, South Dakota man was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to five years in prison on drug-related charges. 19-year-old Tailor Khamtanh previously entered a guilty plea for the crime of Possession With Intent to Deliver Marijuana, a class D felony. Earlier...
stormlakeradio.com
Ridge View Football Wins Homecoming Game
Ridge View scored 22 unanswered points to end the game in their 29-15 win over Sioux Central in Holstein. After a Sioux Central three and out to start the game, an eight play, 51 yard drive put the Raptors on the board first, as Jake Breyfogle's four yard run and Owen Worthan's point after made it 7-0. The Rebels answered with a banner drive that lasted 18 plays, 80 yard, and chewed ten minutes off the clock. Max Adams scored on an 11 yard run, and Kaben Morrow's two point run gave Sioux Central an 8-7 lead.
stormlakeradio.com
O’Brien County Authorities Make Contact With Driver Involved In Personal Injury Crash Earlier This Week
O’Brien county authorities say they’ve located the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash earlier this week. The Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Ramiro Alvarez Lopez was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Avero that left the road while traveling southbound in the 2900 mile of Nettle Avenue. Deputies say the vehicle traveled through a barbed wire fence and went into a soybean field where it rolled.
