‘Captain America’ fixes hurricane hit roofs in New Orleans

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – New Orleans hometown hero Anthony Mackie is helping rebuild roofs in the city damaged by Hurricane Ida.

Mackie is an actor famous for his roles in the Avengers movie franchise and will be taking over the Captain America role.

Mackie says that he grew up working in the family roofing business, and now, he’s teaming up with roofing company GAF that makes shingles and other roofing materials to replace roofs in New Orleans.

The roofing company has committed to rebuilding 500 roofs in the Gulf Region including 150 in the city’s 7th Ward.

Mackie said as someone who grew up in New Orleans it gives him a sense of pride to be able to come back and help people.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

