Tornado confirmed in Wayland, N.Y.

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM)- The National Weather Service from Binghamton completed a storm damage survey in Wayland, New York. The survey was assessing damage from thunderstorms around approximately 7:30 PM on Monday, September 19th.

The tornado was rated an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Binghamton said, “Convergent tree damage indicative of a tornado was found starting around Buffalo Street just to the West-Northwest of Wayland.”

From the survey, it was concluded a EF1 tornado touched down near Wayland in Steuben County, New York on Monday night. There were no reported fatalities or inquires associated with this storm. Damage included tree trunk snaps, uprooted trees, and downed tree branches. There also was a vehicle impaled by a branch, roof damages due to tree damage, a crushed swimming pool, and collapsed fences.

A storm damage survey team was sent to the area near Wayland on Wednesday afternoon and the team was able to initially confirm the damage was from a tornado. The tornado traveled 1.9 miles and was 150 yards wide according to the Binghamton NWS.

