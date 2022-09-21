ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, NY

Tornado confirmed in Wayland, N.Y.

By Anna Meyers
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGSmE_0i4uGUo000

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM)- The National Weather Service from Binghamton completed a storm damage survey in Wayland, New York. The survey was assessing damage from thunderstorms around approximately 7:30 PM on Monday, September 19th.

The tornado was rated an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 90 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Binghamton said, “Convergent tree damage indicative of a tornado was found starting around Buffalo Street just to the West-Northwest of Wayland.”

Anna Answers: What is a storm damage survey?

From the survey, it was concluded a EF1 tornado touched down near Wayland in Steuben County, New York on Monday night. There were no reported fatalities or inquires associated with this storm. Damage included tree trunk snaps, uprooted trees, and downed tree branches. There also was a vehicle impaled by a branch, roof damages due to tree damage, a crushed swimming pool, and collapsed fences.

A storm damage survey team was sent to the area near Wayland on Wednesday afternoon and the team was able to initially confirm the damage was from a tornado. The tornado traveled 1.9 miles and was 150 yards wide according to the Binghamton NWS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 8

Related
News 8 WROC

Thousands went without power in Irondequoit Thursday

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Thousands of homes and businesses in and around Irondequoit are without power Thursday evening. According to RG&E, 3,385 customers in Monroe County were without power as of 6:00 p.m. About 2,800 of those are on the east side of Irondequoit. RG&E estimates power will be restored by 6:15 p.m.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WETM 18 News

Lanterns to be sent down Chemung River to honor 72′ flood

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Happening on Saturday, the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society is set to light commemorative lamps on the Chemung River. The lamps are part of a memorial floating lantern ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Agnes Flood of 1972. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the lanterns will be […]
CORNING, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: The Signs of Change are in the Air

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a beautiful September day in Western New York, but the weather pattern is set to change and it will not be a change for the better. An area of low pressure is set to move just to the north of Rochester in the coming days. This storm will slow down and stall-out for the first half of the week. This will bring occasional rain for at least the first half of the week, which will lead to damp and dreary conditions through Wednesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayland, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Buffalo, NY
WETM 18 News

Canisteo restaurant permanently closing

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
CANISTEO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
NEWFIELD, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding

(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
HORNELL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#Thunderstorms#Ef 1#Nexstar Media Inc
johnnyjet.com

The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties

Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
AURORA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

How Lake Effect Rain Showers Form

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Lake effect precipitation forms when there are a few ingredients present. To summarize what happens, we have the advection of colder air over a warm lake; in this process heat and water vapor are transferred into the air. It condenses and forms the clouds and precipitation. Around this time of year, we […]
ELMIRA, NY
Daily Messenger

The Central on Main in Canandaigua to close for construction, renovation

CANANDAIGUA — The Central on Main is closing for the season about a month earlier than usual to make way for construction, but before that comes a Saturday night party. The work at this outdoor dining space in downtown Canandaigua, which is expected to start next week, helps make what was a temporary fix to help downtown restaurants and bars recover from the COVID-19 pandemic more permanent.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WETM 18 News

Brothers sentenced for 2020 West Elmira home invasion

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two brothers have been sentenced to time in New York State Prison following a 2020 home invasion where the brothers duct taped and zip-tied three home health care workers and held elderly residents at gunpoint. According to a release from the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Benny T. Warr, 62, […]
ELMIRA, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Woman, man murdered in separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around […]
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

RFD mourning loss of firefighter who died Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran of the force. Elvis Reyes died following complications from surgery, according to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. Reyes received honors in 2009 from the South East Area Coalition for saving two people from a burning...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman dead after overnight homicide on Pearce Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police have confirmed an overnight homicide in the city. The Major Crimes Unit says it is investigating a homicide in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. That is on the city’s west side. Police say that at around 11 p.m. Saturday they were called...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire crews respond to structure fire in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Numerous fire departments responded to the scene of a working structure fire in Horseheads on Thursday. The fire occurred at a home on Kiser Road, just off of Lattabrook Road east of the village, sometime before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the side of the house and […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Lowering home heating costs this winter

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM)- As it is now fall and temperatures are dropping, it’s time to start to think about turning the heat on in your home. What can you do to save money if you heat your home with something that has seen price hikes over the last year, such as propane? One of the […]
CAMPBELL, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy