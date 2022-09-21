Nine people were arrested Friday morning after Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators conducted a drug bust at a residence in the Town of Westfield that was the location of a previous bust 15 days ago. Investigators, with assistance from the Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, the Dunkirk Police Department, the Jamestown Police Department and one of its K-9 units, executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road shortly after 6:45 AM Friday and detained the suspects while they were trying to flee the residence. Investigators found 42.52 grams of fentanyl, 20.48 grams of methamphetamine, a sawed-off shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle, a .22 caliber pistol, and $2,062 in cash.

WESTFIELD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO