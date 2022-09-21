ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

wesb.com

Olean Man Charged in JCC Taser Incident

An Olean man was charged Friday in connection with the Sept. 9 lockdown and evacuation of the Cattaraugus Campus of JCC. Olean Police charged 34-year-old James M. Hovey with Menacing after allegedly stalking the Jamestown Community College campus with a Taser. Hovey was arraigned and transported to the Cattaraugus County...
OLEAN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Erie County Holding Center deputy prevents suicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy prevented an inmate from committing suicide on Friday morning, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced. While performing routine rounds just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, the deputy observed an incarcerated individual lying face down with a piece of linen around their neck. The deputy radioed for […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to drug charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute opioids. In October 2019, law enforcement began investigating Herman Watts’s drug trafficking activities which included a controlled purchase of butyryl fentanyl. In November 2019, investigators issued a search warrant for Watts’s Littlefield Street residence where they recovered quantities of […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on Bindics homicide case

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on the Yolanda Bindics homicide case and investigators are asking for assistance from the public. On Tuesday, August 10, 2004, the homicide victim was last seen leaving the Family Dollar Store, located at 194 Fluvanna Avenue in Jamestown at approximately 8:10 pm.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

K9 Officers Search Fretz Middle School

K-9 Officers from multiple departments conducted a drug search of Fretz Middle School Friday. The City of Bradford Police Facebook page states that City of Bradford Police School Resource Officers, K9 Duke and the McKean County District Attorney’s Office K9’s LG and Rigby all took part in the search.
BRADFORD, PA
96.9 WOUR

Woman With No Known Address Allegedly Steals Car in Delevan

A woman is facing several charges following the theft of a vehicle in Cattaraugus County, police say. According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP), a vehicle was reported stolen on Monday, September 19, 2022 from a home on North Main Street in the village of Delevan. New York. The NYSP says that troopers investigating the case determined that 40-year-old Rachel A. Windsor had allegedly stolen the car.
DELEVAN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Man Sentenced to Time Served for Illegal Possession of Gun

An Erie man will not spend any additional time behind bars on federal charges for illegal possession of a gun, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Elias Raggs, 29, was sentenced to time served for his federal conviction of violating federal firearms laws. He has been incarcerated since his...
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Nine arrested in Chautauqua County drug bust

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nine people were arrested in a major drug bust in Westfield on Friday morning. Just before 7 a.m. Friday, Sheriffs and police executed a search warrant at a residence on Felton Road. During the search, 42.52 grams of fentanyl, 20.48 grams of methamphetamine, $2,062 in cash, a sawed off shotgun, a […]
WESTFIELD, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Westfield-Area Residence Raided for Second Time This Month

Nine people were arrested Friday morning after Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators conducted a drug bust at a residence in the Town of Westfield that was the location of a previous bust 15 days ago. Investigators, with assistance from the Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, the Dunkirk Police Department, the Jamestown Police Department and one of its K-9 units, executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road shortly after 6:45 AM Friday and detained the suspects while they were trying to flee the residence. Investigators found 42.52 grams of fentanyl, 20.48 grams of methamphetamine, a sawed-off shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle, a .22 caliber pistol, and $2,062 in cash.
WESTFIELD, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Police Investigate Afternoon Shooting

Erie Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. According to Police, the calls came in around noon on Saturday. One person was shot on the corner of 9th and German. There are no suspects and Erie Police are looking into what transpired.
ERIE, PA

