One person was killed and two were injured following a three-vehicle accident near Perry yesterday (Tuesday) morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 11:14 a.m. near the intersection of I Avenue and Highway 6. Authorities say 97-year-old Arnold Philip Whitney of Redfield was traveling southbound in a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan and failed to yield as he turned east onto the highway. An eastbound 2018 Kia Sorento, driven by 76-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Lyon of Adel, collided with the rear of the Dodge and pushed it into the westbound lanes, directly into the path of a 2010 Honda Odyssey, operated by 34-year-old Savannah Louise Corbett of Adel. Whitney was pronounced dead at the scene while Corbett and a passenger in her vehicle, 11-year-old Olivia Corbett, were transported by Dallas County Emergency Medical Services to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines for treatment. An investigation into Tuesday’s crash is ongoing.

