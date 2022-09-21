Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts as coach absolutely screams at ref
Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell certainly does not have a reputation as a hot-headed coach that regularly screams at referees. Campbell is typically seen as mild-mannered and level-headed during games. But he absolutely lost his cool on the refs during Saturday afternoon’s game against the Baylor Bears.
KCCI.com
Ankeny's head coach will be on the sidelines for tonight's game
We have new information about the football coach situation at Ankeny High School. The district just confirmed to KCCI that head coach Rick Nelson will be coaching in tonight's game. The district now confirms that defensive coordinator Nick Nelson had been serving as head coach this past week. Last Friday...
KCCI.com
Ames High School is temporarily without a pool
AMES, Iowa — Ames High School is without its pool right now. The district posted on its website earlier this week that it got a cease and desist order from the Iowa Department of Public Health on Sept. 14. The district said it has no reason to believe the...
It’s a bobcat! Not a cougar, not a danger, not even a big deal
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A set of photos of a bobcat taken in West Des Moines has neighbors talking and police talking wildlife biology. The photos and video, captured by West Des Moines resident Rachel Port along a bike trail, and originally posted to her personal Facebook page, were shared by the West Des […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Luke Bryan fans in Boone started lining up hours before concert
BOONE, Iowa — The 2022 Farm Tour is surrounded by a lot of excitement. Fans started lining up at 10 a.m. Cars waiting at the main entrance snaked around 217th road. The majority of people KCCI spoke with have been to a Luke Bryan concert before. They said he puts on a great show.
Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen
BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, September 23rd, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- A second woman involved in the vandalism of the Dakota Access pipeline was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Ruby Montoya admitted to cutting holes in the pipeline in several locations, and setting fire to equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties, from November 2016 to May of 2017. Montoya, who is 32 and living in Arizona, was joined by Jessica Reznicek. Reznicek is serving eight years in prison. Montoya was also ordered to pay nearly three-point-two million dollars in restitution. The two were arrested after vandalizing a sign at the Iowa Utilities Board office after admitting they did the vandalism -- saying they were trying to protect water supplies from the pipeline.
1380kcim.com
Minor Injuries Reported In Tuesday Morning Motorcycle Accident In Carroll
Only minor injuries were reported following a motorcycle accident Tuesday morning in Carroll. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to the scene in the 300 block of N. Clark Street at approximately 7:57 a.m. Their initial report determined that 18-year-old Cade Brincks of Carroll was traveling southbound on Clark on a 2014 Victory Vegas and encountered a skid loader loading a trailer in the roadway. He swerved to avoid the equipment and lost control, laying the motorcycle on its side. Brincks sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation
As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
theperrychief.com
Hometown Heritage selects Perry teachers Ellie Wojan, Alan Hall as Wall of Witnesses honorees
Hometown Heritage invites the community to honor two new 2022 inductees to the Wall of Witnesses, Eleanor (Ellie) Wojan and Alan Hall, during a ceremony at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. Due to the pandemic, two honorees were selected this year. Both new additions were teachers in Perry and...
weareiowa.com
Crash on Northeast 108th St. results in serious injury
IOWA, USA — A motor vehicle crash resulting in serious injury affected traffic on University Avenue on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received calls reporting the accident at NE 108th St. and Highway 163 at around 6:30 p.m. University Avenue between NE 112th...
theperrychief.com
Did you know?
Did you know... what school this is and where it was located? This was Perry’s High School located at 10th and Willis, starting in 1911. Over time additions were added, then in 1961, a new high school opened where today our middle school is located. Recently my class of '62 held our 60th class reunion. I attended two years in this building, then moved for my junior and senior years in our new building. So many changes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former American Idol Contestant Opens Restaurant in Iowa [WATCH]
Every year we're bombarded with the stories of contestants trying to make their dreams of a singing career come true on the TV show American Idol. Some dreams come true, while other contestants are sent back home to start another dream. Apparently, that dream will even take you to Iowa. A former American Idol contestant isn't making sweet music anymore. Now he's making amazing food.
1380kcim.com
Drivers Uninjured in Tuesday Afternoon Crash On Highway 4 In Jefferson
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson. The Jefferson Police Department responded to the scene near the intersection of Elm and Washington Streets at approximately 12:51 p.m. Their initial investigation found an eastbound 2021 Lincoln Corsair, operated by Jerry Hall of Jefferson, had left from the posted stop sign at the highway and was struck by a northbound 2005 Buick LeSabre, driven by Bridget Dirks of Nevada. Damage to the Hall vehicle was estimated at $10,000, while the Dirks vehicle sustained approximately $3,000 in damages. Hall was cited for failure to yield to a vehicle on the right.
iheart.com
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
KCRG.com
Marshalltown Police seeking missing girl
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marshalltown are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Anora Hill, 12, was last seen in the downtown area leaving the annual Oktemberfest festival at around 5:45 p.m. She was last known to be wearing a black cutoff hoodie, black pants, and glasses with pink frames.
KETV.com
Iowa couple returns home to recover after hot air balloon crash
INDIANOLA, Iowa — An Iowa couple is still recovering nearly two months after a hot air balloon crash. Rich and Irene Wheeldon were badly burned when the hot air balloon they were riding in hit a power line and caught fire. It happened during Indianola's National Balloon Classic. . After...
1380kcim.com
One Person Killed, Two Injured In Three-Vehicle Crash Near Perry Tuesday
One person was killed and two were injured following a three-vehicle accident near Perry yesterday (Tuesday) morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 11:14 a.m. near the intersection of I Avenue and Highway 6. Authorities say 97-year-old Arnold Philip Whitney of Redfield was traveling southbound in a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan and failed to yield as he turned east onto the highway. An eastbound 2018 Kia Sorento, driven by 76-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Lyon of Adel, collided with the rear of the Dodge and pushed it into the westbound lanes, directly into the path of a 2010 Honda Odyssey, operated by 34-year-old Savannah Louise Corbett of Adel. Whitney was pronounced dead at the scene while Corbett and a passenger in her vehicle, 11-year-old Olivia Corbett, were transported by Dallas County Emergency Medical Services to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines for treatment. An investigation into Tuesday’s crash is ongoing.
who13.com
Italian meatballs on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
Corydon Times-Republican
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
Comments / 0