Shelby County, TN

Organization in need of volunteers to help high school students

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Are you looking to make a difference in the lives of students?

An organization, T-N Achieves is in need of more volunteer mentors.

The program said it’s only 53% of its total recruiting goal, which is to have 9,000 mentors across the state by 2023.

In Shelby County alone, 585 mentors are still needed.

Volunteers will spend an hour a month reminding students of important deadlines, and help them make the transition from high school to college.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 21.

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

