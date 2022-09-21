Organization in need of volunteers to help high school students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Are you looking to make a difference in the lives of students?

An organization, T-N Achieves is in need of more volunteer mentors.

The program said it’s only 53% of its total recruiting goal, which is to have 9,000 mentors across the state by 2023.

In Shelby County alone, 585 mentors are still needed.

Volunteers will spend an hour a month reminding students of important deadlines, and help them make the transition from high school to college.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 21.

