Get ready to visit Zion, Bryce, other Utah national parks for free this Saturday

By David DeMille, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
 4 days ago
Visiting Zion, Bryce and the rest of Utah's "Mightly 5" national parks will be free this Saturday in recognition of National Public Lands Day.

National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest volunteer effort to improve public lands, developed as a way to contribute to the beauty and restoration of parks and other open spaces where people hike, bike, climb and explore.

With clear skies and early fall temperatures in the forecast, park officials expect it to be a busy day at all five of Utah's parks — Zion, Bryce, Arches, Canyonlands and Capitol Reef.

The Utah Office of Tourism encouraged Utahns to participate in the fee-free day and get to know their home-state parks better.

Arches National Park

The world's largest concentration of natural stone arches is found inside the park, with more than 2,000 arches carved out of ancient red-rock sandstone. A 40-mile round-trip paved road in the park leads to popular sights like Balanced Rock, Skyline Arch, Double Arch and the Fiery Furnace.

The park entrance is five miles north of Moab, with the visitor center open year-round, although it now requires a timed-entry reservation for all daytime visitors before Oct. 3. The timed-entry reservation system is part of a new program implemented to help manage crowds. To reserve a spot, visit go.nps.gov/archesticket.

Bryce Canyon National Park

The brilliant colors and delicately carved spires of Bryce Canyon attract millions of visitors each year, with the main "amphitheater" of the canyon showcasing how wind and water worked for millions of years to etch out the pink cliffs and spiraling hoodoos.

A popular spot for stargazers with its remote location and elevations climbing to more than 9,000 feet, the park is open year-round just off Utah Route 12, 20 miles east of Panguitch.

Canyonlands National Park

Views thousands of feet down to the white-water rapids of the Green and Colorado rivers or thousands of feet up to the red rock pinnacles, cliffs and spires above highlight the unique beauty of Utah's largest — by area — national park. The two rivers sliced their way through the rocky landscape over millions of years, leaving behind a rugged area world-renowned for its hiking, jeeping and white-water rafting.

Guided tours are popular in Canyonlands, which covers a large swath of east-central Utah. The main park entrances are 29 miles northwest of Moab and 50 miles northwest of Monticello. The visitor centers are open year-round.

Capitol Reef National Park

Located in the heart of red-rock country 11 miles east of Torrey, Capitol Reef features splashes of color for 75 miles from its northern to southern boundaries, featuring a rocky wilderness of sandstone formations and cliffs. Popular features include sites with names like Capitol Dome, Hickman Bridge, the Waterpocket Fold and Cathedral Valley.

Near the main park entrance is an Orchard and historic buildings connected to Fruita, an early Pioneer settlement. During National Park Week, staffers at Capitol Reef will be planting sapling peach trees into a rejuvenated section of the orchards.

Zion National Park

Utah's oldest and most-visited park, Zion's most popular stretch includes a six-mile drive past thousand-foot red-rock cliffs and geographic wonders like Angels Landing, The Watchman, The Great White Throne and Emerald Pools.

The main entrance to the park is 33 miles east of Interstate 15 outside of Springdale, although the eastern entrance 12 miles west of Utah Route 89 has become increasingly popular in recent years.

Zion was one of the most popular parks in the U.S. in 2021, drawing more than 5 million visitors, and is nearly on the same pace in 2022, counting more than 3.4 million visitors through August.

David DeMille writes about southwestern Utah for The Spectrum & Daily News, a USA TODAY Network newsroom based in St. George. Follow him at @SpectrumDeMille or contact him at ddemille@thespectrum.com. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

ABC4

Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect.  Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah.  “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah drought eases with water conservation efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – There is still plenty of work to do to end the drought but according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Utahns have been doing well in slowing the flow and saving H2O. In September 2021, 88% of the state was considered to be in an “extreme drought” […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

A Wet and Wild Wednesday in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is getting a full wash from Mother Nature today as storms that began appearing early this morning in the southeastern part of our state have been making their way north and west to give us a complete cover. A Flood Watch was issued last night that covered the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Southern Utah Hotel Has Highest Nightly Rate In North America

(Canyon Point, UT) -- A Utah hotel is charging nearly five-thousand dollars for two people to stay overnight. TravelMag.com says the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point was charging an average of 49-hundred dollars a night during July and August of this year. The resort in southern Utah bills itself as a gateway to national parks such as Zion and the Grand Canyon while offering luxury accommodations and spa services. The nightly price makes it the most expensive hotel in North America and the fifth-most expensive in the world.
CANYON POINT, UT
kslnewsradio.com

“Mini-bottles” could return to Utah state liquor stores

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services (ABS) is proposing the sale of 50ml size “mini-bottles” in Utah’s state-run liquor stores. A hearing on the proposal will be held Tuesday, Sep. 27, and the public is invited to participate. The 50ml bottles or “mini-bottles”...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UTA: Woman struck by train at Murray Station

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says that a woman is suffering from possible head injuries after she was struck by a train at the Murray Station on Wednesday.  The woman reportedly entered the crosswalk in front of a northbound TRAX train before she was hit.   While UTA notes that all of […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Motorcyclist dies after crash in southern Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – A fatal crash in southern Utah has left a motorcyclist dead. At about 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, police say a 68-year-old motorcyclist was driving eastbound on SR20 at mile marker 5 near Beaver and Paragonah.  Police report the Black Harley Davidson motorcycle was going too fast for a sharp lefthand […]
ABC4

Making Bear Lake a year-round destination to boost economy

BEAR LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The Bear River Association of Governments reports that visitors spent close to $50 million during the 2021 tourism season at Bear Lake. This money benefited the small communities surrounding the lake and is responsible for 450 jobs. However, the tourism season is short. For the most part, it runs from Memorial […]
GARDEN CITY, UT
