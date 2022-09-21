Presidents Cup Day 2 notebook: Taylor Pendrith, Ernie Els and Charlotte’s $2M donation

The 2022 Presidents Cup promises to be a beautiful blend of everything — a cocktail of different cultures and generations , of heralded and unheralded names.

Those story lines took a front-row seat on Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know from Quail Hollow Club before live competition tees off on Thursday.

Ernie Els’ presence

No, Ernie Els isn’t still the captain of the International team at the Presidents Cup, but the Big Easy still casts a big shadow at the event, and in a very, very good way. Through his leadership at the event in Australia in 2019, the International side has formed what everyone associated with the team has called a true identity.

And it all started, simply, with a logo.

“Look, I think the shield, I think, is pretty important,” International assistant captain Geoff Ogilvy said Wednesday. “I think it was often hard for us to sort of have an identity, bringing so many different cultures together in the same place. The first year was great. This is the second time. It’s more and more recognizable. People are starting to buy the merch. Kids growing up in the world look at that and think, ‘I want that on my shirt one day,’ and that’s really powerful. You might underestimate that, but that’s a really powerful thing. We represent the rest of the world. That’s a lot of people.”

Beyond a simple shield, Els has been a big figure in golf — and particularly on the PGA Tour — for a long time.

“He’s a commanding presence, Ernie,” Ogilvy said. “When he was talking last time, we were listening. A lot of golf wisdom. One of the best competitors we’ve ever had on this team or golf really in this generation.

“There’s a lot of wisdom, and there’s a lot of respect for Ernie. Him and (this year’s captain) Trevor (Immelman), I know, had lots and lots of chats. Trevor was there last time learning it all, and he’s just taken the ball. He started working as soon as we got home. He got home from Royal Melbourne, how can we do this better? How can we just continue on?”

Adam Scott, of Australia, walks on the fifth hole during practice for the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Chris Carlson/AP

Adam Scott, playing captain

Ten times, Adam Scott has been to the Presidents Cup. Nine times, he’s left on the losing side. Once, his side tied the Americans.

That’s a lot of losing on a world stage for one of the most consistent golfers in the world. It can also weigh heavily on the one golfer on the 2022 squad with extensive experience .

“He just wants to win it for everybody,” International assistant captain Geoff Ogilvy said Wednesday. “It’s like he wants to win it for everybody who never got a chance to win one.”

Scott has taken that fire onto the course. Four official International assistant captains — Ogilvy, K.J. Choi, Camilo Villegas and Mike Weir — sat on the dais Wednesday and spoke with the media. Scott, of course, did not. But, Ogilvy said, he may as well have.

“He’s kind of the fifth assistant captain.” Ogilvy said. “He’s the captain of the players, if you like. He’s been here the longest. They’re all leaning on him. He’s great with experience. He’s putting his arm around all their shoulders and making sure they’re all having a good week.

“Clearly he wants it really, really badly.”

Jordan Spieth hits out of a sand trap during the second practice round at the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Reverence for Freddie Couples

You could only go so long on Wednesday before hearing Freddie Couples’ name.

There’s no doubt: The captain’s assistant on this year’s U.S. team is beloved.

“He was an assistant for me at both my captaincies at Liberty National and then last year,” Steve Stricker, another captain’s assistant, said of Couples. “He brings a lot. He’s very insightful. He knows the players very well. Players gravitate towards him. We all do. We all want to be around him.”

Part of the reason behind Couples’ magnetism is his knowledge and expertise in the game. The veteran has accumulated 15 wins on the PGA Tour, including victories at the 1992 Masters and two Players Championships.

Sam Burns watches a ball go past him during the second practice round at the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

But on Wednesday, his peers reflected on who he is more so than on what he’s done.

“He’s very calm, relaxed, rubs off on everybody,” Stricker continued. “And he’s not afraid to jab people, have fun with people, but when it comes time to be serious, he’s right there to be serious and, like I said, to provide that knowledge and that insight that he has.”

Zach Johnson, another captain’s assistant, also sung Couples’ praises. He said that while it’s true that captains and coaches have a lot of say as to the strategy of a team at a tournament like this, the competitors have a substantial voice in decisions, too.

And they always advocate for Couples, Johnson said.

“These guys have ownership in some of the other key decisions that you don’t see,” he said. “One of those is they love being around Freddie. It doesn’t matter if they’re 19 or 37.”

Johnson added: “He’s passionate about the Cup. He’s passionate about American golf. Inside the team room, it may seem like he’s got this really easygoing, simplistic view, but it’s extremely cerebral. There’s a lot of thought, and he puts a lot into it. He’s invested. You just want to be around that.”

JERSEY CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 27: Captain’s Assistants Fred Couples and Davis Love III of the American Team are interviewed after practice rounds prior to the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on September 27, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images) Shelley Lipton/AP

Taylor who?

Pendrith. Taylor Pendrith.

If you don’t know that name yet, International team assistant captain Mike Weir is betting that you will soon, if not by the end of this year’s Presidents Cup.

“I think people are going to come to know Taylor Pendrith this week and going forward,” Weir said. “Very impressed with his game. I think you guys all know how long he is, and that’s what’s talked about. He has a good, well-rounded game. Watching him hit iron shots, pitching, putting, he’s a very good player.

Pendrith has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but Weir thinks that won’t stay that way for long.

“You could put him on the range against anybody, and you would be like, ‘Is that guy the No. 1 player in the world or going to be?’” Weir said. “It’s that impressive. So excited that he’s on the team.”

Kids pass ball during the second practice round at the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Charitable contribution

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced Wednesday, at the conclusion of the event’s Charlie Sifford Leadership Summit, that the Presidents Cup’s overall charitable contribution this year is $2 million. A bulk of that donation will be directed to Charlotte-based non-profit organizations, highlighted by $575,000 towards the Charlotte Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative.

“It has been inspiring to see the Charlotte community come together to support the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative, and we are honored to play a small part in those efforts with today’s announcement,” Monahan said. “In 2020, the PGA Tour made a $100 million pledge to support racial equity and inclusion efforts, and we are incredibly proud of the strides we’ve made to this point thanks to our players, partners, tournaments and the engaged communities in which we play including this week in Charlotte.”

The Charlie Sifford Leadership Summit marked the end of a year-long celebration of Charlie Sifford — the first African American to play on the PGA Tour — during what would have been his centennial. The summit featured thought leadership discussions between representatives from the four event partners, as well as other leadership executives from the world of sport, and presidents and board members from HBCUs.

”I would like to thank the Presidents Cup for their commitment to the Charlotte community and people and ideals that are served by Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative as well as the wonderful nonprofit organizations supported by its charitable contributions,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. “The Presidents Cup has put a spotlight on Charlotte not just a top-tier sports town but as community committed to helping all of our residents advance and be successful.”

In addition to the MREI, other contributions were gifted to local charities focused on improving social and economic mobility in the Queen City, including the Augustine Literacy Project, Charlotte Family Housing, NXT/CLT and Renaissance West Community.

Since the inception of the Presidents Cup in 1994, more than $56.4 million has been generated from event proceeds. Over the past 25 years, the Presidents Cup has impacted more than 475 charities in 18 countries worldwide.

Other recipients of Presidents Cup gifting include ArtPopStreetGallery, Atrium Health Foundation, Classroom Central, Johnson C. Smith University, Lorien Academy of the Arts, Promising Pages, The First Tee of Greater Charlotte, as well as TreesCharlotte.