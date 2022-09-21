Mount Holly clashes with museum over possible move

Mount Holly wants to move its museum off of the main downtown stretch, but some members of the Historical Society feel that a move would result in the museum's closure.

The Mount Holly Historical Society Museum, currently located at 131 S. Main St., Mount Holly, is home to an expansive collection of historical artifacts, ranging from period clothing to rooms dedicated to Mount Holly High School, Mount Holly churches, and Mount Holly military veterans.

The building that houses the museum is owned by the city and was once Mount Holly's City Hall.Melisa Thompson, a member of the Mount Holly Historical Society, said that the museum is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and fully staffed by volunteers. It also opens some evenings during downtown events.

According to minutes from a February work session of the Mount Holly City Council, Assistant City Manager Brian DuPont suggested moving the museum to vacant space on the ground floor of the town's municipal complex, which is located on East Central Avenue in Mount Holly. The city would be responsible for moving the historical artifacts to the new location and paying for the upfit of the museum, and the council told staff to move forward with the relocation plans, according to the minutes.

"The future of the old City Hall will be discussed at a later time," the minutes said.

Thompson said that she and other members of the Historical Society oppose the move. They have organized a group to try to, in their words, save the museum, and they plan to be present at a Mount Holly City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, where the museum will be discussed.

"We feel it will destroy the museum and that it will destroy the society," she said. The new location is in "sort of a remote area. People do not walk down the street," she said. "There really isn't much there at all."

Garrie Brinkley, another member of the Historical Society, said that the town did not consult the group about the move.

"We were informed that we were moving," he said.

"With no reasons, explanations − it was just, 'you're out of here,' so to speak," Thompson said.

They have since met with City Manager Miles Braswell and Ivory Craig, a member of the Mount Holly City Council, but they are still not satisfied.

They feel the space the museum would move into is too small, said Richard Thompson, another member of the Historical Society and Melisa Thompson's husband.

"They want to put 5 gallons into a 2-gallon container," he said.

They also feel that it's too out of the way. The museum in its current location has the potential to attract foot traffic, and it typically sees five to 15 people on the Saturdays that it is open. But several hundred people come through when there are downtown events, Brinkley said. The museum also holds special events — Col. Henry Haynes, who was the Pentagon chaplain on 9/11, is speaking 7 p.m. Tuesday.

They fear moving would significantly reduce the museum's traffic, ultimately resulting in its potential closure and the end of the Historical Society, Melisa Thompson said.

"If we move to where they want to put us now, nobody's going to be down there for anything," she said.

City Councilman Ivory Craig said that the city is planning a presentation at a meeting on Monday to explain why city leaders want to move the museum.

He also said that the Mount Holly City Council hasn't yet discussed what they will do with the building that houses the museum.

"Our biggest thing is try to benefit everyone and let everyone know what's going on and explain everything to everybody," he said. "We have definitely communicated well with them."

City Manager Miles Braswell did not immediately return calls for comment. In an email, he said questions would be answered at the meeting Monday evening.

You can reach Kara Fohner at 704-869-1850 or email her at KFohner@Gannett.com.