Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Cleveland Guardians Clinch AL Central For Fourth Time in Seven Years
Cleveland's baseball team won its fourth division title in seven years Sunday, winning the American League Central for the first time as the 'Guardians', thanks to a Chicago White Sox 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. The Guardians swept the Texas Rangers and have now won seven straight, as well as 16 of their last 18.
White Sox fall to Tigers as AL Central hopes end
Jonathan Schoop hit a go-ahead RBI single in a three-run eighth inning and Harold Castro had three hits as the
