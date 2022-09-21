ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets blow chance to extend NL East lead, fall to Brewers

By Mike Puma
MILWAUKEE — Opportunity wasted.

Atlanta had already lost Wednesday, leaving the Mets with a chance to extend their NL East lead to two games — an advantage they last held on Sept. 3 — but their bats didn’t cooperate before a late-inning avalanche buried them.

Taijuan Walker faded in the seventh before Mike Brosseau’s grand slam against Drew Smith delivered the knockout punch in the Mets’ 6-0 loss to the Brewers. The Mets, who had a six-game winning streak snapped, have a day off Thursday before opening a weekend series in Oakland.

In the larger picture, Brandon Nimmo departed in the first inning with a strained left quad , leaving another question mark to an outfield that has been without Starling Marte for the last two weeks.

Smith, in his first appearance for the Mets since returning from five weeks on the injured list rehabbing a lat strain, was thrust into a bases-loaded jam in the seventh. Victor Caratini’s RBI single against Walker had placed the Mets in a 2-0 hole and David Peterson recorded two outs before Willy Adames was intentionally walked to load the bases. The pinch-hitter Brosseau cleared the left-field fence against Smith.

The Mets’ Jeff McNeil can’t catch a grand slam hit by the Brewers’ Mike Brosseau during the seventh inning on Wednesday.
AP

Nimmo singled leading off the game and stole second — his third steal in 1 ½ weeks after going the entire season without one — but departed in the bottom of the inning with left quad tightness.

Mark Canha entered the game as the center fielder, and set a Mets single-season record in his first plate appearance by getting hit with a pitch for the 23rd time this season. Canha was also plunked in his ensuing plate appearance and Luis Guillorme was later hit by a pitch. The Mets finished the day with 106 hit by pitches for the season, breaking the post-1900 record of 105 set by the Reds in 2021.

Adames snapped a scoreless tie with a homer leading off the sixth against Walker. It was the fourth straight game with a homer allowed by Walker, who has surrendered only 14 in 27 starts this season.

The Brewers’ Mike Brosseau hits a grand slam against the Mets in the seventh inning during a game at American Family Field on Wednesday.
Getty Images
Mike Brosseau is congratulated after hitting a grand slam against the Mets.
AP

Walker went six-plus innings and allowed four earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks. It was a second straight start in which Buck Showalter stayed too long with the right-hander, who scuffled in the eighth inning last week against the Pirates, necessitating a five-out save from Edwin Diaz.

The Mets got only four hits on Tuesday and won on the strength of a Francisco Lindor grand slam and Pete Alonso three-run homer. On this day they again managed only four hits, but finished 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

