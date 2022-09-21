Good morning, Taunton! Today is Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Happy first day of fall! We're feeling extra pumpkin spicy today, looking forward to more sweater weather, crunchy leaves, and other autumnal goodness. Cheers to you, reader; may your autumn be a good one.

Taunton-area pols with ties to 'alt-lite' org say they're not members

Several Taunton-area officials have ties to a right-wing group known for its anti-vaccine and 2020 election denial views and for aligning itself with another controversial group, Super Happy Fun America.

CORR — Citizens Organized to Restore Rights — has gained attention through its public demonstrations and grassroots networking with likeminded officials and groups.

Taunton City Councilor John McCaul, Dighton Selectman Chair Leonard Hull and Katie Ferreira-Aubin, who serves on the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee, have all attended meetings. McCaul and Hull say they are not members of CORR, but have spoken at meetings.

Though CORR is not currently classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, it is on their radar.

Rachell Carroll Rivas, interim deputy director of research for the Intelligence Project for the Southern Poverty Law Center, said that groups like CORR look to rebrand the term conservative “to put further into the mainstream really harmful ideas,” adding that much of what they express “doesn’t constitute traditional conservative ideas.”

