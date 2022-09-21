ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
HuffPost

Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump

Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
POTUS
The Hill

Top Russian lawmakers slam ‘excesses’ of Putin’s war mobilization

Two high-ranking Russian lawmakers on Sunday criticized those carrying out Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move last week to draw up some 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine. Valentina Matviyenko, who chairs Russia’s upper legislative chamber the Federation Council, wrote in a Telegram post that she was aware of men...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Russian World#Ukrainian
PBS NewsHour

Russian police arrest hundreds at mobilization protests in major cities

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police moved quickly Saturday to disperse peaceful protests against President Vladimir Putin’s military mobilization order, arresting hundreds, including some children, in scores of cities across the vast country. Police detained nearly 750 people, including over 370 in Moscow and some 150 in St. Petersburg,...
PROTESTS
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine

The House Foreign Affairs Committee held a hearing Wednesday on holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine. Watch the hearing in the player above. Europe, Energy, the Environment and Cyber subcommittee Chair William R. Keating said he hoped the hearing would help bring attention to the issue and “help bring Russian war criminals to justice.”
U.S. POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

North Korea test-fired a missile toward the sea, South Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile Sunday toward its eastern seas, extending a provocative streak in weapons testing as a U.S. aircraft carrier visits South Korea for joint military exercises in response to the North’s growing nuclear threat. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs...
WORLD
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: 2022 United Nations General Assembly – Day 2

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the United Nations had just warned of a world gone badly wrong — a place where inequity was on the rise, war was back in Europe, fragmentation was everywhere, the pandemic was pushing onward and technology was tearing things apart as much as it was uniting them.
JOE BIDEN
PBS NewsHour

Russian men leave country, fearing call to fight in Ukraine

ISTANBUL (AP) — Military-aged men fled Russia in droves Friday, filling planes and causing traffic jams at border crossings to avoid being rounded up to fight in Ukraine following the Kremlin’s partial military mobilization. Queues stretching for 10 kilometers (6 miles) formed on a road leading to the...
POLITICS
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

