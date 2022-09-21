Dems reject GOP investigation into safety of unaccompanied children at the border: ‘Completely unnecessary'

The question is Why would the Democrats reject the request by republicans to investigate the safety ,or the lack of it , of unaccompanied children at the border and say it’s unnecessary? Why is the news medias in this country not asking these Questions? The president and congressional democrats have a moral obligation to assure these children are safe , the democrats love to have investigations why do they not want to investigate this? The public has a right to know the answers to these questions. It is way passed time for this administration and congress to be transparent and honest concerning the issues at the border , The people should demand a televised bipartisan investigation into the border issues with witness testimony from , state governors,affected citizens, border patrol , border czar Kamala H. Etc etc. This would actually be a worth while meaningful and wanted investigation worth the tax payers money.
Yes, because we all know this administration NEVER makes a mistake. Nothing to see here, move along comrade.
This whole damn thing is completely unnecessary….CLOSE THE BORDER!!!!
