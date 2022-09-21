Contrary to popular belief, the idea behind Audiobooks — listening to a book instead of reading it — has been around for several decades. In fact, the origins of the first audiobooks could be traced back to the mid-1930s, when schools and libraries at the time began to toy with the idea of spoken audio as a medium of information dissemination. Interestingly, the advent of newer technologies like the Internet and the smartphone have only bolstered the Audiobook industry. These tools have made it much easier for players in the Audiobook space to target an entirely new set of consumers and tap into a hitherto inaccessible, non-existent market.

