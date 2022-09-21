Read full article on original website
Sony's SRS-XV900 Bluetooth Speaker Is Huge But That's Not What Stands Out Most
Sony is back with another party speaker, one so big it has wheels and a handle so that you can move it around. That's not even its most notable feature, though.
This Stunning Turntable Pairs Vinyl With A Sonos Secret
Victrola is back with a new line of turntables, but it doesn't exist in an ecosystem vacuum. Instead, the company has tapped Sonos to offer a unique feature.
Spotify Just Rolled Out A Huge Library Of Audiobooks
Contrary to popular belief, the idea behind Audiobooks — listening to a book instead of reading it — has been around for several decades. In fact, the origins of the first audiobooks could be traced back to the mid-1930s, when schools and libraries at the time began to toy with the idea of spoken audio as a medium of information dissemination. Interestingly, the advent of newer technologies like the Internet and the smartphone have only bolstered the Audiobook industry. These tools have made it much easier for players in the Audiobook space to target an entirely new set of consumers and tap into a hitherto inaccessible, non-existent market.
Amazon Revamps Fire HD 8 Lineup For 2022 With New CPUs
Amazon has taken the wraps off its latest Fire HD 8 series upgrade, including new kids models and a charging dock for using the tablet as a smart screen.
The New Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Is Even Cheaper Than The Original
The new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is one of those rare devices that's better than its predecessor and less expensive a the same time.
