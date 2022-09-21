Read full article on original website
Police: Woman, dog rescued from fire at Central Islip home after passerby calls 911
A woman and her dog were rescued from a fire at a Central Islip home on Saturday.
News 12
Infestation: Neighbors say rodents have fallen from ceiling at Bridgeport Commons apartments
Neighbors at a Bridgeport apartment complex say they are living with a major rodent infestation, and are receiving little help alleviating the issue. Rosetta Melton and her neighbors at Bridgeport Commons on Central Avenue tell News 12 that the infestation is so severe, they’ve experienced rodents falling through ceiling panels right on to them.
Bay Shore's Boulton Center marquee collapses in busy Main Street; no injuries reported
No one was hurt but it fell down right when witnesses said numerous people were walking on busy Main Street.
Melville farm welcomes visitors to see first baby giraffe born on Long Island
You can now visit the first baby giraffe ever born on Long Island.
Victim Slashed In Jersey City Business Deal Gone Bad: Police
A 19-year-old man slash another man's face in what police are calling a "business deal gone wrong" in Jersey City. Eslam Abouzaid began arguing around 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 on Bramhall Avenue, a city spokesperson said. That's when Abouzaid took out a knife and cut the victim, who he...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
News 12
Police: Man killed in Windsor construction accident
Police say a man was killed in a construction accident in Windsor. Officers say a 911 call reported an accident at North Main Street, where curbing being installed towards the rear of the property. Police say a 57-year-old man from Hillside was killed. Robbinsville Township police are investigating the cause...
Family Anguished Over Man Caught On Video Urinating On Bergen County Native's Grave
For months now, a Bergen County man has routinely visited a cemetery just across the New York state line and urinated on the grave of a woman he was briefly married to nearly 50 years ago, her survivors say. They have proof. Video secretly recorded by the late Linda Torello’s...
Forget Starbucks, this coffee shop serves N.J.’s best pumpkin drink
Call me basic, but I love all things pumpkin and pumpkin spice, especially this time of year, just as the weather begins to cool off — fall has to be New Jersey’s best season, right? Pumpkin cookies, cakes, beers, cocktails, and of course, coffees and lattes. While you’re rolling your eyes, I’m sipping a warm cup of autumnal goodness in pure bliss!
Support Rises For Jersey Shore Parents After Death Of 11-Month Old Daughter Who ‘Beat The Odds'
Support is on the rise for the Jersey Shore parents left heartbroken after the death of their beloved 11-month-old daughter whom they say fought against all odds. Mia Victoria Espinoza died in her mother’s arms on the morning of Monday, Sept. 12, her obituary says. Born in Long Branch,...
Police: DUI driver arrested for backing into Yonkers patrol car, injuring 2 officers
Two Yonkers police officers suffered from minor injuries after a driver hit their patrol car.
ocscanner.news
HOWELL: POLICE FOUND THIS PUP WHO LOST HIS WAY HOME
This dog was located in the area of Evergreen Pl and Pine Needle St. Monmouth County SPCA responded and took custody of the dog. If you recognize this dog contact Dispatch at 732-938-4111 or the SPCA. media and photo courtesy HPD.
NYPD: 17-year-old shot in the Bronx, hospitalized in critical condition
Police say a 17-year-old teen was shot Saturday night in the Bronx.
4 New Restaurants Coming To Quaker Bridge Mall This October
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this! It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall, and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10 years since...
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
Elderly veteran, wife narrowly escape Cornwall fire
Army veteran Denis Lutz and his wife Elsbeth wanted to live out their retirement together in their Cornwall home, but the elderly couple’s dream home on Faenza Terrace caught fire Thursday and is now reduced to charred rubble.
Bronx residents walk to remember borough’s homicide victims
Kyhara Tay, 11, is among the many victims being remembered. She tragically died in May after being struck by a bullet intended for teenager on the corner of Westchester Avenue and Fox Street.
NBC New York
Woman Fatally Mowed Down, 4 Men Wounded in Knife Fight Outside NYC Bar: NYPD
A woman died early Saturday morning after police say she was deliberately mowed down by a white sedan moments after a brutal knife fight broke out at a nearby bar in Queens, police said. Officers responded to the deadly hit-and-run crash around 3 a.m. at 120th Street and 97th Avenue...
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Police search for missing Wallkill teen last seen in Middletown
The search to find a missing teenage girl is continuing in the Town of Wallkill.
