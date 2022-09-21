ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cliffside Park, NJ

Cliffside Park, NJ
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
WAYNE, NJ
News 12

Police: Man killed in Windsor construction accident

Police say a man was killed in a construction accident in Windsor. Officers say a 911 call reported an accident at North Main Street, where curbing being installed towards the rear of the property. Police say a 57-year-old man from Hillside was killed. Robbinsville Township police are investigating the cause...
WINDSOR, NJ
NJ.com

Forget Starbucks, this coffee shop serves N.J.’s best pumpkin drink

Call me basic, but I love all things pumpkin and pumpkin spice, especially this time of year, just as the weather begins to cool off — fall has to be New Jersey’s best season, right? Pumpkin cookies, cakes, beers, cocktails, and of course, coffees and lattes. While you’re rolling your eyes, I’m sipping a warm cup of autumnal goodness in pure bliss!
CRANFORD, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
MONTGOMERY, NY

