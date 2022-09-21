Related
Gisele Bundchen Skips Tom Brady’s 1st Buccaneers’ Home Game As Marriage Issue Rumors Intensify
Gisele Bündchen declined to watch her husband Tom Brady on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Green Bay Packers at the Bucs’ home opener. The Buccaneers quarterback took the field after getting some love and hugs from his children– 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he shares with wife Gisele, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. However, it was Brady’s mother and sisters who brought the kids to the game, not Gisele.
NFLPA to investigate handling of Tua Tagovailoa concussion protocol
There was a moment during today’s AFC East matchup in Miami where it didn’t look like the Dolphins would have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the second half of the game due to a potential concussion. Tagovailoa underwent the required concussion protocol and returned for the second half to lead his team to a win over the division rival Bills. The NFL Players Association, though, is reportedly initiating an investigation into the handling of the concussion check, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Rodgers throws for 2 TDs, Packers hold off Brady, Bucs 14-12
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers withstood a late rally led by Tom Brady to hold off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 14-12 victory on Sunday. Rodgers tossed TD passes of 5 yards to Romeo Doubs...
Dolphins stay undefeated by edging Buffalo
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills 21-19 on Sunday in an upset win to take first place in the AFC East Division. Why it matters: The Dolphins are now 3-0 for the first time since 2018, which was also the last time they beat Buffalo, the Miami Herald reports.
