Man sentenced for drug sales and illegal guns
A Greenville man was sentenced Friday to 12 years and seven months in prison for selling drugs and for possessing guns as a previously convicted felon. According to court documents, William L. Mays, Jr., age 45 of Greenville, pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi to one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The felon-in-possession charge arises out of Mays’ sale of firearms to a confidential informant.
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was murdered by her boyfriend on Saturday around midnight in Yazoo City. According to the Yazoo City Police Department, police were called out to Windsor Court Apartments. When officers arrived, 33-year-old Margaret Harris was unresponsive, her boyfriend, 23-year-old Levontaye Ellington, along with her...
Tchula PD officers and chief say they were fired with no explanation
TCHULA, Miss. (WLBT) - “I really don’t know what to tell you honestly, why we’re fired. I asked the mayor why we were fired. She said herself like she can’t even tell us,” former Tchula police officer Jerveonous Bryant said. The city of Tchula is...
Greenville Police Investigate Homicide
Investigators with the Greenville Police Department are currently looking into a homicide that occurred in the area of Manilla and Hibiscus . Police responded to the location after receiving a call about a body lying in the roadway. Upon officers arrival, they discovered an unidentified person with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators are still working and putting clues together on this case. Identification of the victim will be released upon proper family notification.
Greenville Man Arrested for Burglary and Robbery
On September 14th, a collaborative effort between the Greenville Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department resulted in the arrest of Clevontae Johnson. Clevontae Johnson is wanted for a House Burglary and Armed Robbery that occurred on August 27th in the 2000 block of Michigan Street. Police spoke...
Student injured after Leland High School custodian attempts to break up fight
LELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - An assault charge has been filed against a Leland High School janitor after an altercation with a student on Tuesday. A Leland High School custodian slammed a 16-year-old student to the floor in an apparent attempt to break up a fight between two girls. In the...
Silver Alert issued for missing Bolivar County man
BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Charles “Wankie” Tripplet of Shaw in Bolivar County. Charles “Wankie” Tripplet is described as a black male, six feet tall, with low-cut black and grey hair, a long grey mustache, and brown eyes. According to MBI, Tripplet was last […]
Cleveland Celebrates 40 Years of OctoberFest Traditions
It might be German-inspired, but this OctoberFest has tons of Mississippi Delta traditions. “At its heart, it is a community festival with food, live music, and fun events for the whole family,” said Hannah Aguzzi, who serves on the OctoberFest planning committee for the city of Cleveland. “We showcase arts and crafts vendors, as well as a dedicated children’s section with toys and inflatables, and will host a competitive 5K and 10K race the morning of the festival. But undoubtedly, the star of the event for so many in the community is the BBQ cooking competition.”
Shedeur Sanders’ 4 TDs helps Jackson St. rout Mississippi Valley St.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes and Jackson State rolled to a 49-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. Sanders completed 40 of 51 passes for 438 yards with a touchdown pass to four different receivers. It was Sanders’ sixth-career passing game with 300 yards or more (third this season), […] The post Shedeur Sanders’ 4 TDs helps Jackson St. rout Mississippi Valley St. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Mississippi native impresses John Legend with Southern rock tune on ‘The Voice’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NBC’s hit show “The Voice” started its latest season this week, and a Mississippi native has already made a big impact on the competition. With his family rooting him on backstage, Cleveland native Peyton Aldridge got the attention of John Legend, who was the first judge to turn around.
