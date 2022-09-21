ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, MO

Rear end crash claims life of man in Neosho

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KS37y_0i4uCfQH00

NEOSHO, Mo. – Just after 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday, September 20th, the Neosho Police Dispatch received calls regarding a crash near Highway 86 and Baxter Street.

When Neosho Police Officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a 2022 Buick Encore traveling eastbound on Highway 86 struck the rear of a 2021 Hyundai Elantra which was stopped in the left-hand turn lane.

MO-86/Gateway Drive and Baxter is inside the city limits of Neosho (Google Maps)

Officers later identified the Buick driver as 74-year-old Charles Hixson of Neosho. The Newton County Coroner’s Office later pronounced Hixson deceased on the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13PSl1_0i4uCfQH00

Police say the driver of the Hyundai, Shirayne Rabualiman 21-year-old of Neosho, was treated and released on scene by the Newton County Ambulance.

NEOSHO FATAL CRASH MO-86 AND BAXTER

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Driver dies in crash in Cassville, Mo.

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A driver from Cassville has died after a crash in Barry County. Dale Roller, 53, died in the crash on Saturday. The crash happened on State Highway 76 in Cassville. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say his vehicle crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on. Roller died at the scene.
houstonherald.com

Licking resident, 18, hurt in accident

An 18-year-old Licking man was injured early Saturday in a Stone County accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Tpr. Kyle Elledge said an eastbound 2005 Dodge 1500 operated by Ryan W. Hoeme, 19, of Cape Fair, ran off Shadrock Road one west of Cape Fair and struck a tree at about 12:50 a.m.
LICKING, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Police pursuit ends with two dead in officer involved shooting

UPDATE: The Greene County Sheriff’s office update information, “The two suspects involved in this incident have been identified as Timothy W. Shafer, 37 years of age, and Donna M. Bailey, 23 years of age. The next of kin have been notified. This investigation is still ongoing.” GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday morning, September 24, just before 3 a.m. Ozark Missouri Police...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Neosho, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Neosho, MO
Neosho, MO
Accidents
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman assaulted at storage units on Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 7 p.m. Friday evening Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Rescue and METS ambulance responded to report of a female who had been physically assaulted at 2629 S Rangeline, Public Storage. Patrol Cpl Ethan New of the Joplin Police Dept tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker on the scene a man and woman were located inside a storage unit....
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Semi rollover closes part of Highway 43

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed one lane of Highway 43 after a semi rollover spilled 51,000 pounds of feed on Friday morning. The stretch of highway closed is at E 390 Road and AR-43, the patrol said. The lane was closed at 4:40 a.m. and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rear End#Traffic Accident#Buick Encore#Hyundai#Koam News#Rewritten
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Residence burned to foundation in Prosperity, rural Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 a.m. Saturday morning Duenweg Fire Dept were alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area, 19910 Ely Road. Jasper County Deputies arrived first to find the residence already engulfed in fire. Investigation determined the resident was not home. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin Fire, Webb City Fire, Carterville Fire, Oronogo Fire and Carthage...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Fire Marshall investigates cause of apartment fire and truckers get shown appreciation

Joplin, MO. — The Joplin fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire that swept through an apartment building on Thursday. The fire was reported at 1221 E 9th Street just after 5:30 AM Thursday morning. Everyone inside managed to escape safely. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours. The fire was fanned by high winds — with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The Big 3: fire engulfs apartment building, escapee still at large, 88 Strong pass it on and unclaimed lottery money

BIG STORY #3: JOPLIN, Mo. – Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin E-911 Dispatch received multiple reports of an apartment building fire at 1921 E 9th. Flames were visible above the neighborhood that lies along the north side of the railroad tracks at 9th and Connecticut. Kids in this neighborhood attend Eastmorland Elementary School. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
JOPLIN, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 9-15-22

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 9/1/2022 Collin C Hickman, 23 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Failure to Maintain Lane. 9/2/2022 Philip W Allen, 49 of Avilla, MO was arrested for: Child Abuse / Neglect. 9/3/2022 Taylor E Johnson, 45 of Carl Junction,...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Parsons Police investigating after two dogs shot

PARSONS, Kan. (KOAM) – The Parsons Police Department is investigating two dogs shot in the town on Thursday. According to a PPD release, officers responded at 11:37 a.m. to the 1500 block of Grand. Witnesses told police that a man between 20 and 40-years-old shot a pitbull with three legs in one of those legs. A veterinarian had to later...
PARSONS, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash

PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Suspicious package leads to fentanyl arrest in Reeds Spring

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – A call about a suspicious package at the Reeds Spring Post Office Tuesday led to the discovery of fentanyl. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said the package was sent from a fake address in California. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Postal Service and the reeds Spring Police Department […]
REEDS SPRING, MO
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

11:24 – Officers were dispatched to Madison and 13th streets for a possible stolen moped in the area. 16:44 – I observed a male on a black mini bike at 12th and Jefferson streets who was revoked. A traffic stop was made and a 45-year-old male was issued a citation for driving while revoked.
WEBB CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman charged after bullet goes through apartment wall

GALENA, Kan. – Prosecutors filed charges today against a woman who allegedly fired a gun, hitting her neighbor through the apartment wall. The shooting happened in Galena’s Foxfire addition. According to the Police Department, 40-year-old Morgan Farren fired a gun in her duplex apartment. Authorities say the bullet went through the wall and hit a resident in the adjoining apartment in the head.
GALENA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy