Rear end crash claims life of man in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. – Just after 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday, September 20th, the Neosho Police Dispatch received calls regarding a crash near Highway 86 and Baxter Street.

When Neosho Police Officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a 2022 Buick Encore traveling eastbound on Highway 86 struck the rear of a 2021 Hyundai Elantra which was stopped in the left-hand turn lane.

MO-86/Gateway Drive and Baxter is inside the city limits of Neosho (Google Maps)

Officers later identified the Buick driver as 74-year-old Charles Hixson of Neosho. The Newton County Coroner’s Office later pronounced Hixson deceased on the scene.

Police say the driver of the Hyundai, Shirayne Rabualiman 21-year-old of Neosho, was treated and released on scene by the Newton County Ambulance.

