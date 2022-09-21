ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

1011now.com

LPD: Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a report of gunfire in the central part of the city turned into a drive-by shooting investigation very early Sunday morning. Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets just before 2 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, LPD says they discovered that a shooting had happened at a large gathering in that area, and that two men had been shot as the gathering was coming to an end.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned

UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
KETV.com

Body found on Highway 275 identified by law enforcement

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The body found Thursday on Highway 275 in Nebraska has been identified, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the body has been identified as a male, but the name is not being released until law enforcement can notify next of kin.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Early Sunday Morning Shooting Injures 2

On Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 at 1:56 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of 23rd and Judson Street. The shooting happened as a large gathering was concluding nearby. Two 20-year-old males from Omaha were located with non-life-threatening injuries. Vehicles and other property...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
FREMONT, NE
klkntv.com

Woman gets 15 years in prison for meth distribution in Lincoln area

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman will serve 15 years in prison for her role in distributing a meth mixture in the Lincoln area. Katrina L. Coffman, 36, of Lincoln was sentenced Friday in federal court for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture, with a prior serious felony drug conviction.
KETV.com

Two people dead, multiple injured in fatal three-car Bellevue crash

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police responded to a fatal three-car crash just after 8 p.m. Friday night near Fort Crook and Cornhusker Road. Officers said they were initially told that at least one party had been ejected from their vehicle. Authorities said two people ultimately died from the crash.
KETV.com

Police identify man who died after crashing motorcycle into mailbox

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department has identified a man that was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. Ira L. Burks Sr., 71, died shortly after being taken to a hospital. Authorities said Burks' motorcycle left the roadway and struck a mailbox near 81st and Maple streets.
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities investigate body found on highway

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation following the discovery of a body Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275, south of Morningside Road. Deputies were advised at about 2:30 p.m. of a deceased party discovered by construction crews. The sheriff’s office is investigating with the assistance of...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug charges

OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that 43-year-old Nicholas Holder, of Grand Island, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In the federal court, Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said Holder was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Chief U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Holder...
iheart.com

Two Omaha Community Corrections' Escapees Sought

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two inmates are missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha. They say Clifford Brown and Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening. Corrections says they removed the electronic monitors they were wearing, which were recovered less than a block away. He...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Missing Council Bluffs Child Located

(Council Bluffs) The missing eleven-year-old Council Bluffs child Jameson Borden has been located. Council Bluffs Police are searching for 11-year-old Jameson Borden of Council Bluffs. The child left his residence at 136 East Graham Avenue in an unknown direction when his parents left to go to the store. Authorities say...
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln woman identified as victim in mobile home park homicide

Police on Thursday identified the woman who was stabbed to death in a north Lincoln mobile home park Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. The Lincoln woman died at a local hospital sometime after she was stabbed multiple times in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home park where she was staying off of North First Street near Interstate 80, according to police.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Search is on for 'Chasing Clouds' vape store burglar

More than $2,000 worth of vape juice was stolen from an Omaha store, and surveillance cameras captured video of the thief. He hit the “Chasing Clouds” store near 132nd Street and West Dodge Road around 2:30 a.m., Aug. 28. According to a police report, the thief threw a...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police investigate arson incident at Omaha high school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of an arson incident at an Omaha high school that happened early Thursday morning. Police reviewed surveillance video and saw an unknown man, about 25-30 years old, attempt to go into Burke High School and portables, then made his way to the football field according to the release.
OMAHA, NE

