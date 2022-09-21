ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

1 dead, 1 critically injured in single-vehicle northeast Franklin County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after their vehicle drove off a road near northeast Columbus Saturday night. The crash took place at approximately 10:24 p.m. on Mexico Avenue at Bashaw Drive in Blendon Township. The driver of a Toyota Camry traveling east on Bashaw Drive drove off the road, striking a fire hydrant and a tree before coming to a stop, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
WDTN

Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put […]
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight

OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 3 injured after serious crash in Portage County

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured Friday morning in a serious crash in Portage County. According to investigators, the single-car crash took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township. The deceased victim is a...
WOWK 13 News

Ohio high-speed chase turns into drug bust

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala Police Department arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 270 south. At 12:51 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 officers tried to pull over the drivers of a Ford truck which donned stolen license plates, but the truck sped away and […]
cityofmentor.com

If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
ems1.com

Man charged with assault after punching Ohio medic several times

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A man was arrested and charged with fourth degree felony assault on a paramedic during a 911 call, WKBN 27 reported. AMR paramedics responded to reports of a possible overdose. At the scene, Billy Jarrett, 58, requested to be taken to the hospital. As the crew...
