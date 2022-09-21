Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workersInstaworkCharlotte, NC
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: PFLAG Statesville presents Pride Parade
PFLAG Statesville sponsored the 2022 Statesville Pride Parade and Festival in Downtown Statesville on Saturday. Participants walked several blocks along West Broad Street to celebrate diversity in Iredell County. They were encouraged along the way by small groups of supporters. The parade was followed by a small street festival.
lakenormanpublications.com
Denver-Lincoln County obituaries – Week of Sept. 19
SHERRILLS FORD – Carl Allen Spencer, 80, of Sherrills Ford died Sept. 18, 2022. He was born Jan. 3, 1942, in Alexander County to the late Floyd and Marie Starnes Spencer. Carl was a master craftsman and served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife, Frankie...
lakenormanpublications.com
North Mecklenburg obituaries – Week of Sept. 19
HUNTERSVILLE – Dylan Raine Tew Tilles, 25, Huntersville died Sept. 17, 2022. She was born April 24, 1997, in Mobile, Ala., to Scott and Cindy Tew. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, John O. Marlin. She is survived by her husband Austin Tilles; daughter, Alice Tilles;...
lakenormanpublications.com
Mooresville obituaries – Week of Sept. 19
MOORESVILLE – Terrence Edward O’Brien, 76, of Mooresville died Sept. 16, 2022. He was born July 24, 1946, in Worcester, Mass., to the late John and Pearl O’Brien. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. Survivors include his wife, Diana; children, Sherry Jordan, Kim...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakenormanpublications.com
How puppies, community support power mission to help veterans
DAVIDSON – Several years ago, while husband Robert was serving overseas in the latter stages of a 30-year Army career, Suzy Lutz was taking part in a dog training program near the family’s home in Aberdeen, not far from Fort Bragg. During the training sessions, Lutz noticed the...
‘Heart & soul of Rowan County’: Twin brothers killed in wrong-way North Carolina crash
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
Stanly News & Press
General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye
When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
'Life has a way of humbling you' | Forsyth County Sheriff speaks on the Salvation Army and the impact it had on his family
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. is teaming up with the Salvation Army Center of Hope to help people facing homelessness. They will be holding 'Home Plus 22' on September 30 at Bailey Park from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event will feature live music,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Statesville Record & Landmark
Two lawyers join Statesville firm of Benbow, Davidson and Martin
The firm of Benbow, Davidson and Martin PC has announced the addition of two attorneys to the firm. Scott Copeland and Kolin Funk were recently sworn into the practice of law in North Carolina. Both are graduates of Liberty University School of Law. Copeland has been practicing law for seven...
A collector of all things is preserving history in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “History is so broad, You can focus on anything you’re interested in,” said Steve Hill. History is something that happened in the past. ‘Past’ is the key word, time moves on but history stays put. But for those like Steve Hill, history is here, right now. History is alive. […]
Retired judge speaks on school bomb threats in area
Over just this week, multiple schools in multiple districts have had to deal with various bomb threats, which have disrupted class for thousands of students.
lakenormanpublications.com
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mooresville staves off aggressive Hickory Ridge attack
MOORESVILLE – A packed home side of Coach Joe Popp Stadium saw Mooresville High overcome an early deficit turning into an impressive 40-22 win over Hickory Ridge Friday night. Facing an aggressive, pass-happy offense, the Blue Devils (4-1) themselves entered with a fierce one-two punch in the ground game....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Live roach found in vanilla crepe filling at Denny’s in north Charlotte, inspection report says
CHARLOTTE — Health inspectors found a live roach in vanilla filling for crepes at the Denny’s at 4541 Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to a health code inspection report. More live roaches were behind a prep cooler used to make crepes, the report dated Sept. 21, 2022.
country1037fm.com
Three Charlotte Suburbs Among The Best In The Nation
I was talking to my nephew today on the occasion of his birthday. He was telling me about his apartment in downtown Austin and how much he loves being there…just being in the mix of the city. I thought to myself how different we are in that respect. I was raised in a suburb of Houston, Texas (about 20 miles NW of the city) and no matter where I’ve stayed as an adult, I’ve ALWAYS been in the ‘burbs. We’ve been in Charlotte for almost 17 years now. We’ve lived in Indian Trail, Monroe, and now in the Ft. Mill/Indian Land area. We moved to our current place a year ago and now, we look like geniuses. You see, according to a recent Smart Asset study, we’re now living in the 18th BEST suburb in the nation!
counton2.com
Juvenile found responsible for telephone bomb threats to several North Carolina schools: PD
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was found responsible for several Cabarrus County school bomb threats earlier this week, according to the Concord Police Department. The threats happened on Sept. 20 and 21; they included Jay M. Robinson High School and Cox Mill High School. Police say...
University Slammed After Sikh Student Gets Handcuffed for Wearing Symbolic Knife
A student at the University of North Carolina Charlotte was handcuffed for wearing a kirpan—a symbolic knife that is one of five articles of the Sikh faith—in a video posted to social media that ultimately prompted an apology from the college. “I wasn’t going to post this, but I don’t think I will receive any support from @unccharlotte,” the student tweeted. “I was told someone called 911 and reported me, and I got cuffed for ‘resisting’ because I refused to let the officer take my kirpan out of the miyaan.” Video the student posted shows him casually sitting in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Tracking Tropical Storm Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ian is trending farther west. That’s not good because the hurricane would be less likely to move over western Cuba (interacting with land to slightly weaken). It would also have more time to intensify...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina taxpayers to pay $15M or $300K per job to keep ACC headquarters in state
(The Center Square) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will take advantage of $15 million in state funds to move its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, an incentive designed to keep 50 jobs in the state. That adds up to $300,000 in taxpayer money per job at the ACC’s headquarters....
kiss951.com
New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina
Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
Area near Crowders Mountain to get developed, city council votes
GASTONIA, N.C. — This week, the Gastonia City Council unanimously voted to rezone an area of Crowders Mountain to pave the way for a new development to be built. The 285.22-acre development, which will be between South Myrtle School Road and Archie Whitesides Road just south of West Franklin Boulevard, would include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space and has enough room for as many as 360 different types of multi-family dwelling types like apartments and space for as many as 500 single-family houses or townhomes.
Comments / 0