Mooresville, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Photo Gallery: PFLAG Statesville presents Pride Parade

PFLAG Statesville sponsored the 2022 Statesville Pride Parade and Festival in Downtown Statesville on Saturday. Participants walked several blocks along West Broad Street to celebrate diversity in Iredell County. They were encouraged along the way by small groups of supporters. The parade was followed by a small street festival.
STATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Denver-Lincoln County obituaries – Week of Sept. 19

SHERRILLS FORD – Carl Allen Spencer, 80, of Sherrills Ford died Sept. 18, 2022. He was born Jan. 3, 1942, in Alexander County to the late Floyd and Marie Starnes Spencer. Carl was a master craftsman and served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife, Frankie...
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

North Mecklenburg obituaries – Week of Sept. 19

HUNTERSVILLE – Dylan Raine Tew Tilles, 25, Huntersville died Sept. 17, 2022. She was born April 24, 1997, in Mobile, Ala., to Scott and Cindy Tew. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, John O. Marlin. She is survived by her husband Austin Tilles; daughter, Alice Tilles;...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Mooresville obituaries – Week of Sept. 19

MOORESVILLE – Terrence Edward O’Brien, 76, of Mooresville died Sept. 16, 2022. He was born July 24, 1946, in Worcester, Mass., to the late John and Pearl O’Brien. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. Survivors include his wife, Diana; children, Sherry Jordan, Kim...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Mooresville, NC
Mooresville, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

How puppies, community support power mission to help veterans

DAVIDSON – Several years ago, while husband Robert was serving overseas in the latter stages of a 30-year Army career, Suzy Lutz was taking part in a dog training program near the family’s home in Aberdeen, not far from Fort Bragg. During the training sessions, Lutz noticed the...
DAVIDSON, NC
Stanly News & Press

General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye

When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
LOCUST, NC
Jesus Christ
Statesville Record & Landmark

Two lawyers join Statesville firm of Benbow, Davidson and Martin

The firm of Benbow, Davidson and Martin PC has announced the addition of two attorneys to the firm. Scott Copeland and Kolin Funk were recently sworn into the practice of law in North Carolina. Both are graduates of Liberty University School of Law. Copeland has been practicing law for seven...
STATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mooresville staves off aggressive Hickory Ridge attack

MOORESVILLE – A packed home side of Coach Joe Popp Stadium saw Mooresville High overcome an early deficit turning into an impressive 40-22 win over Hickory Ridge Friday night. Facing an aggressive, pass-happy offense, the Blue Devils (4-1) themselves entered with a fierce one-two punch in the ground game....
MOORESVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Three Charlotte Suburbs Among The Best In The Nation

I was talking to my nephew today on the occasion of his birthday. He was telling me about his apartment in downtown Austin and how much he loves being there…just being in the mix of the city. I thought to myself how different we are in that respect. I was raised in a suburb of Houston, Texas (about 20 miles NW of the city) and no matter where I’ve stayed as an adult, I’ve ALWAYS been in the ‘burbs. We’ve been in Charlotte for almost 17 years now. We’ve lived in Indian Trail, Monroe, and now in the Ft. Mill/Indian Land area. We moved to our current place a year ago and now, we look like geniuses. You see, according to a recent Smart Asset study, we’re now living in the 18th BEST suburb in the nation!
CHARLOTTE, NC
TheDailyBeast

University Slammed After Sikh Student Gets Handcuffed for Wearing Symbolic Knife

A student at the University of North Carolina Charlotte was handcuffed for wearing a kirpan—a symbolic knife that is one of five articles of the Sikh faith—in a video posted to social media that ultimately prompted an apology from the college. “I wasn’t going to post this, but I don’t think I will receive any support from @unccharlotte,” the student tweeted. “I was told someone called 911 and reported me, and I got cuffed for ‘resisting’ because I refused to let the officer take my kirpan out of the miyaan.” Video the student posted shows him casually sitting in a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Tracking Tropical Storm Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ian is trending farther west. That’s not good because the hurricane would be less likely to move over western Cuba (interacting with land to slightly weaken). It would also have more time to intensify...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina

Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
BELMONT, NC
WCNC

Area near Crowders Mountain to get developed, city council votes

GASTONIA, N.C. — This week, the Gastonia City Council unanimously voted to rezone an area of Crowders Mountain to pave the way for a new development to be built. The 285.22-acre development, which will be between South Myrtle School Road and Archie Whitesides Road just south of West Franklin Boulevard, would include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space and has enough room for as many as 360 different types of multi-family dwelling types like apartments and space for as many as 500 single-family houses or townhomes.
GASTONIA, NC

