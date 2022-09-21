Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWrightsville, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major retailer plans to hire 400 people in Dauphin CountyKristen WaltersDauphin County, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Pittsburgh Driver Charged With Killing Two Victims During H2Oi Event In Wildwood
A Pittsburg driver has been charged will killing two people and trying to flee during the H2oi car meetup Saturday, Sept. 24 in Wildwood, authorities announced. Gerald J. White, 37, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Infinity when he struck a 2014 Honda Civic near Burk and Atlantic avenues, and then two pedestrians around 9:35 p.m., Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto said.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams sued by former city employee
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A former City of Harrisburg employee has filed a lawsuit against Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nate Spriggs was hired as Harrisburg’s public works director in 2021 by former Mayor Eric Papenfuse. Now, Spriggs is suing current Mayor Williams on claims that Williams pressured him into giving preferential treatment to her relatives.
local21news.com
Dauphin County DA's office set to review convictions of inmates
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Dauphin County District Attorney's office has launched a 'Conviction Integrity Unit' that will begin reviewing convictions of people still in prison. While thousands of letters come in claiming innocence, he says the team will only examine cases that fulfill specific requirements. These are...
Shootings won’t stop in Harrisburg until Black people feel they can trust police | PennLive Editorial
It happened again this week. Gunfire rang out in the 1300 block of Derry Street in Harrisburg, and two men fell. They weren’t killed, but that doesn’t mean they were lucky. Ask Cal Hollman. He survived being shot in 1991, but he still worries that the bullet lodged...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkok.com
UPDATE: One Male Dead After Shooting in Sunbury
SUNBURY – A Sunbury man is dead after a shooting in the city early Sunday morning. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says ‘a disturbance’ was reported outside a bar at the intersection of Third Street and Raspberry Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. One male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The Daily Item says the victim is identified as 33-year-old Joseph Rice.
local21news.com
Two women shot in Manheim Borough, shooter now in custody
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have arrested the man responsible for a shooting that injured two women which occurred this morning at 3:14 a.m. on the 100 block of South Pitt Street, according to Manheim Borough Police Department. Officers say they were initially called to the scene for...
Ex Harrisburg public works director says mayor fired him for not promoting her son: lawsuit
Editor’s note: This story was updated Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 with a statement from the city. The former Harrisburg public works director filed a federal lawsuit accusing Mayor Wanda Williams of wrongfully firing him for refusing to promote her son to a job for which he was not qualified and for later disciplining him for driving a city truck without a commercial driver’s license.
WGAL
4 people shot in Harrisburg
Officials in Harrisburg say four adults were shot at an after hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 5 a.m. According to officials, two of the four victims are in critical condition. They say the other two were also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Four shot during late-night Harrisburg party
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Four adults were shot at an after-hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg, according to Harrisburg Communications Director Matt Maisel and Harrisburg Police. The shooting happened around the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 3 a.m. When police arrived, officers found multiple shell casings and...
local21news.com
Cow mysteriously shot in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Game Warden are searching for answers after discovering a cow that had been shot in Lower Chanceford Township. The incident was initially reported by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), who responded to the incident on September 4 at 9:10 p.m. on East Posey Road.
Cow Shot On Farm In York County: Pennsylvania State Police
A cow was shot on a farm in York County, Pennsylvania state police announced in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. State police were called to the shooting of a cow on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township, Airville on Sept. 8 around 9 p.m. It is unclear if...
local21news.com
Man swings samurai sword at two victims and slaps one in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested a man for threatening to kill two people with a samurai sword and slapping one of the people in the face, according to Lebanon City Police Department. On Sept. 8 at around 11:40 p.m., police were sent to the 500 block...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
Thieves drag Boscov's employee with getaway car in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are trying to find the individuals responsible for a retail theft at a Boscov's that ended in an employee being dragged by their vehicle. Police say that the two pictured had stolen over $600 of merchandise on September 12...
local21news.com
Lois Lehrman Grass Day announced by the City of Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Mayor Wanda Williams has declared Friday as Lois Lehrman Grass Day in Harrisburg. Grass, a visionary and influential leader all across Harrisburg, had used her charity to create and up-keep multiple Harrisburg institutions, such as:. The Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts,. Jewish Family...
Central Pa. business was front for illegal drug manufacturing, feds claim
WILLIAMSPORT – The federal government claims a Lewisburg business was a front for the manufacture of illegal narcotics. The allegation is contained in a search warrant affidavit filed Wednesday in U.S. Middle District Court in the investigation into the synthesis of illegal narcotics that resulted in the 2019 indictments of three men.
local21news.com
Young man dies in York City shooting this morning, police seek answers
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are searching for details in a homicide case that occurred on the 400 block of Wallace Street this morning at about 12:43 a.m. According to York City Police, authorities were sent to the scene for a reported shooting. Upon arriving, police say that...
wkok.com
Arrest Made After $3,000 Lottery Crime in Milton Area
MILTON – State troopers say the caught the man who stole $700 in lottery products, and illegally used a credit card belonging to a business for $2,300 in charges. Arrested they say was 37-year-old Jason Enterline of Milton; he’s accused of access device fraud, receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.
abc27.com
Man to stand trial in 1975 Lancaster County cold case
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTN) — A Midstate man will stand trial in one of the area’s earliest cold cases. In 1975, 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in what’s become Lancaster County’s oldest cold case. On Thursday, Sept. 22 a judge...
local21news.com
Gambling mother leaves child in car for just under an hour
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 36-year-old Lititz woman was charged by Ephrata Police for endangering the welfare of a child. Melissa L. Heyman was gambling on a skill machine inside a convenience store on the 500 block of West Main Street while her one-year-old child was sleeping in her car, according to Ephrata police.
local21news.com
H2O car rally crash kills two in Wildwood, including Carlisle woman
WILDWOOD, Nj. (WHP) — According to Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, a man has been arrested and charged for the death two people after driving high speeds in an unsanctioned car rally. Wildwood Police were called to the incident last night at 9:36 p.m. at the area of Burk...
Comments / 1