Statesville Record & Landmark
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: PFLAG Statesville presents Pride Parade
PFLAG Statesville sponsored the 2022 Statesville Pride Parade and Festival in Downtown Statesville on Saturday. Participants walked several blocks along West Broad Street to celebrate diversity in Iredell County. They were encouraged along the way by small groups of supporters. The parade was followed by a small street festival.
lakenormanpublications.com
How puppies, community support power mission to help veterans
DAVIDSON – Several years ago, while husband Robert was serving overseas in the latter stages of a 30-year Army career, Suzy Lutz was taking part in a dog training program near the family’s home in Aberdeen, not far from Fort Bragg. During the training sessions, Lutz noticed the...
lakenormanpublications.com
North Mecklenburg obituaries – Week of Sept. 19
HUNTERSVILLE – Dylan Raine Tew Tilles, 25, Huntersville died Sept. 17, 2022. She was born April 24, 1997, in Mobile, Ala., to Scott and Cindy Tew. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, John O. Marlin. She is survived by her husband Austin Tilles; daughter, Alice Tilles;...
WBTV
Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
WCNC
Pups N' Pints Saturday, September 24th in Waxhaw
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend there's a great event for dog and beer lovers... its' name says it all "Pups n' Pints". On Friday Danielle Spuler, and Lisa Cooper with the South Charlotte Dog Rescue stopped by to tell us all about it. They also brought Mercy with them...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 11-17
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 11-17. Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531 A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 92.50/A. Harris Teeter #99 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 134 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A. Havana 33, 637 Williamson Road Suite 100, Mooresville, 94/A. Hickory Tavern, 115 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 94/A.
Stanly News & Press
General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye
When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
WBTV
Hall Family Farm opening corn maze, pumpkin patch in time for first full day of fall
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A popular South Carolina farm is opening its corn maze and pumpkin patch on the first full day of fall. The latest corn maze design theme at Hall Family Farm in Lancaster is “Great Train Robbery” and is modeled after the same train they hope to have running on the farm next spring.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 19
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 9-15: Azucar Cuban Restaurant, 15905 N. Old Statesville Road – 97.5. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 94 Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 16609 Statesville Road – 95.
VooDoo Wings set to open restaurant in Charlotte market
CHARLOTTE — VooDoo Wings expects to make its Charlotte market debut later this year. The Mobile, Alabama-based, quick-serve wing concept has snapped up a 3,200-square-foot space at 1646 Highway 160 in Fort Mill — formerly home to Blacow, which announced its closure this week. VooDoo is targeting a...
Live roach found in vanilla crepe filling at Denny’s in north Charlotte, inspection report says
CHARLOTTE — Health inspectors found a live roach in vanilla filling for crepes at the Denny’s at 4541 Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to a health code inspection report. More live roaches were behind a prep cooler used to make crepes, the report dated Sept. 21, 2022.
lakenormanpublications.com
Denver-Lincoln County obituaries – Week of Sept. 19
SHERRILLS FORD – Carl Allen Spencer, 80, of Sherrills Ford died Sept. 18, 2022. He was born Jan. 3, 1942, in Alexander County to the late Floyd and Marie Starnes Spencer. Carl was a master craftsman and served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife, Frankie...
towncarolina.com
Wedding: Madeline Davis and Cody Hevener
It was love at first sight when Madeline and Cody locked eyes for the first time at a birthday party. They played games and talked until the morning about their lives and dreams for the future. Afterward, they made the most of the time they had together while dating long distance. After the couple dated for a year and a half, Cody surprised Madeline with a day trip to Biltmore Estate. They journeyed through the grounds for most of the day. After stopping for photos at the last set of gardens, Cody got down on one knee. Madeline, of course, said yes, and they held their wedding at the Seed Mill Barn in Monroe, NC.
spectrumlocalnews.com
High levels of arsenic found in family's drinking water
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — When the Hollis family bought their Lincoln County home in 2007, they fell in love with the community and quiet location. Abby Hollis and her family bought their home on Laboratory Road in Lincolnton in 2007, and their water source comes from a private well on the property.
Chronicle Mill apartments in Belmont set for long-awaited opening in October
BELMONT, N.C. — Nearly a decade after developers John and Jennifer Church purchased the Chronicle Mill site in Belmont, residents will soon begin moving into the apartments at that adaptive-reuse project. John Church spoke at a Gaston Business Association breakfast event this morning and said that the Chronicle Mill...
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,800
Fabulous home looks like brand new in the highly desirable Byers Creek Subdivision! Open floor plan boasting a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, large island, gas range, SS appliances, white cabinets, walk-in and butler's pantries. Spacious family room with gas fireplace and built-ins, plus private study with glass French doors and powder room on the main level. Upstairs features a spacious owner's suite with ensuite - double vanity, tile shower and dual walk-in closets. Three sizable secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, two additional full baths and a large loft provide ample room for everyone! Screened-in porch, fenced back yard with gorgeous patio and built-in fire pit & grill are perfect place for your family and friends to entertain. Community amenities include outdoor pool, playground and basketball area. Conveniently located within walking distance to Harris Teeter. Minutes from local retails, restaurants, schools & Lake Norman. Easy access to I77.
A collector of all things is preserving history in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “History is so broad, You can focus on anything you’re interested in,” said Steve Hill. History is something that happened in the past. ‘Past’ is the key word, time moves on but history stays put. But for those like Steve Hill, history is here, right now. History is alive. […]
lakenormanpublications.com
September 23, 2022
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is now the second local district this week to adjust its security at athletic events. Beginning Friday, Sept. 24, CMS is implementing the following measures: No elementary or middle school student will be allowed in high school games without a parent. No student should be dropped off and left unattended. All spectators (this includes children) will be expected […]
UNC Charlotte apologizes for handcuffing man with kirpan
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – UNC Charlotte is apologizing after a man on campus who was carrying an article of faith was briefly handcuffed by officers this week. In an apology letter to the university, Chancellor Sharon Gaber said the university dispatch received an incoming 911 call on Thursday regarding someone who had a […]
