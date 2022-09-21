ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed

Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Photo Gallery: PFLAG Statesville presents Pride Parade

PFLAG Statesville sponsored the 2022 Statesville Pride Parade and Festival in Downtown Statesville on Saturday. Participants walked several blocks along West Broad Street to celebrate diversity in Iredell County. They were encouraged along the way by small groups of supporters. The parade was followed by a small street festival.
STATESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

How puppies, community support power mission to help veterans

DAVIDSON – Several years ago, while husband Robert was serving overseas in the latter stages of a 30-year Army career, Suzy Lutz was taking part in a dog training program near the family’s home in Aberdeen, not far from Fort Bragg. During the training sessions, Lutz noticed the...
DAVIDSON, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

North Mecklenburg obituaries – Week of Sept. 19

HUNTERSVILLE – Dylan Raine Tew Tilles, 25, Huntersville died Sept. 17, 2022. She was born April 24, 1997, in Mobile, Ala., to Scott and Cindy Tew. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, John O. Marlin. She is survived by her husband Austin Tilles; daughter, Alice Tilles;...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Pups N' Pints Saturday, September 24th in Waxhaw

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend there's a great event for dog and beer lovers... its' name says it all "Pups n' Pints". On Friday Danielle Spuler, and Lisa Cooper with the South Charlotte Dog Rescue stopped by to tell us all about it. They also brought Mercy with them...
WAXHAW, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 11-17

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 11-17. Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531 A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 92.50/A. Harris Teeter #99 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 134 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A. Havana 33, 637 Williamson Road Suite 100, Mooresville, 94/A. Hickory Tavern, 115 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 94/A.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye

When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
LOCUST, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 19

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 9-15: Azucar Cuban Restaurant, 15905 N. Old Statesville Road – 97.5. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 94 Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 16609 Statesville Road – 95.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
lakenormanpublications.com

Denver-Lincoln County obituaries – Week of Sept. 19

SHERRILLS FORD – Carl Allen Spencer, 80, of Sherrills Ford died Sept. 18, 2022. He was born Jan. 3, 1942, in Alexander County to the late Floyd and Marie Starnes Spencer. Carl was a master craftsman and served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife, Frankie...
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
towncarolina.com

Wedding: Madeline Davis and Cody Hevener

It was love at first sight when Madeline and Cody locked eyes for the first time at a birthday party. They played games and talked until the morning about their lives and dreams for the future. Afterward, they made the most of the time they had together while dating long distance. After the couple dated for a year and a half, Cody surprised Madeline with a day trip to Biltmore Estate. They journeyed through the grounds for most of the day. After stopping for photos at the last set of gardens, Cody got down on one knee. Madeline, of course, said yes, and they held their wedding at the Seed Mill Barn in Monroe, NC.
MONROE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

High levels of arsenic found in family's drinking water

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — When the Hollis family bought their Lincoln County home in 2007, they fell in love with the community and quiet location. Abby Hollis and her family bought their home on Laboratory Road in Lincolnton in 2007, and their water source comes from a private well on the property.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,800

Fabulous home looks like brand new in the highly desirable Byers Creek Subdivision! Open floor plan boasting a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, large island, gas range, SS appliances, white cabinets, walk-in and butler's pantries. Spacious family room with gas fireplace and built-ins, plus private study with glass French doors and powder room on the main level. Upstairs features a spacious owner's suite with ensuite - double vanity, tile shower and dual walk-in closets. Three sizable secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, two additional full baths and a large loft provide ample room for everyone! Screened-in porch, fenced back yard with gorgeous patio and built-in fire pit & grill are perfect place for your family and friends to entertain. Community amenities include outdoor pool, playground and basketball area. Conveniently located within walking distance to Harris Teeter. Minutes from local retails, restaurants, schools & Lake Norman. Easy access to I77.
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

September 23, 2022

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is now the second local district this week to adjust its security at athletic events. Beginning Friday, Sept. 24, CMS is implementing the following measures: No elementary or middle school student will be allowed in high school games without a parent. No student should be dropped off and left unattended. All spectators (this includes children) will be expected […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

UNC Charlotte apologizes for handcuffing man with kirpan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – UNC Charlotte is apologizing after a man on campus who was carrying an article of faith was briefly handcuffed by officers this week. In an apology letter to the university, Chancellor Sharon Gaber said the university dispatch received an incoming 911 call on Thursday regarding someone who had a […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

