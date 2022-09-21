ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get to know Farrell’s Brandon Chambers: Big 22 Contender

By Ryan Allison
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04IvO7_0i4uBSvv00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This year marks the 17th season for our WKBN Big 22, one of the most prestigious high school football awards in the state.

Included in our 2022 preseason contenders is:

Brandon Chambers
Farrell Running Back / Safety

Farrell High School Football Schedule

At the end of the season, we honor 22 of the best high school players from the 57 local teams in our coverage area, as voted on by the head coaches and members of the local media.

The Big 22 winners will be announced during a special show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 on WKBN-TV. We will also crown our Big 22 Ohio and Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

