Series Review: The kid’s are alright – The Cleveland Guardians clinch AL Central Title
The Cleveland Guardians have clinched the AL Central by sweeping the Texas Rangers. The Cleveland Guardians have clinched the American League Central by defeating the Texas Rangers on Sunday and sweeping the series. The Guardians are 86-67 so far on the season and are 18-3 in their last 21 games. This proves once again that Terry Francona-led teams are always best in the second half of the season.
Braves have no one but themselves to blame for Ronald Acuña Jr. issues
The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players in the lineup. The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players to an injury. Slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the third game in a row, and the Braves are to blame for bringing him back before he was fully healed.
Dolphins stay undefeated by edging Buffalo
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills 21-19 on Sunday in an upset win to take first place in the AFC East Division. Why it matters: The Dolphins are now 3-0 for the first time since 2018, which was also the last time they beat Buffalo, the Miami Herald reports.
