Dr. Mehmet Oz releases medical records at request of the media
HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Editorial Page called on Doctor Mehmet Oz to release his medical records. Along with the release of his records, he sent the following statement:. "In response to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Editorial, I'm releasing my medical records. In the interest of full transparency...
Food Action Day: Central Penn Food Bank spreads awareness
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Central Pennsylvania food bank is recognizing and spreading awareness about Food Action Day, an effort to end hunger for the folks in central PA. According to Central Penn Food Bank, in Pennsylvania, 1 in 11 people are facing hunger with 1 in 7 being children.
DeSantis advises Floridians to prepare now ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised residents to prepare for the effects of Tropical Storm Ian. During the news conference, he told Floridians to anticipate power outages, fuel disruptions and possibly evacuations, depending on where they are located. He also said that even if...
17-Year-Old Alan Jay Meyers to Remain in Luzerne County Correctional Facility
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough, ruled that, 17 -year-old Alan Jay Meyers will remain at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre. Meyers was charged as an adult by Pennsylvania State Police with fatally shooting 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich, a Hazleton Area senior.
Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
Wegmans bans single-use plastic bags in its grocery stores
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The average American uses 365 plastic bags a year, according to PennEnvironment. However, those numbers are getting cut in our area. Wegmans is changing its policy surrounding bags. Instead of using plastic bags at checkout, customers now have the option to use reusable bags...
Construction underway for new hotel in the Poconos
POCONO TWP, MONROE COUNTY - WOLF — Construction has started for The Swiftwater of the Pocono Mountains. The hotel will be an upscale, 100-room boutique hotel behind the Desaki restaurant. As reported by the Pocono Television Network, the building will be designed to be unique to the Pocono Mountains.
