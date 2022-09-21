ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

A collector of all things is preserving history in Statesville

By Maureen Wurtz
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ly17I_0i4uBK7L00

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “History is so broad, You can focus on anything you’re interested in,” said Steve Hill.

History is something that happened in the past. ‘Past’ is the key word, time moves on but history stays put.

But for those like Steve Hill, history is here, right now. History is alive.

“A lot of people say, how much is this worth? Well, most of it you couldn’t replace,” said Steve.

Irreplicable- yes.

A lot- absolutely.

“It was labeled, Not the kid’s name, but molasses taster,” said Steve, holding up an old photograph.

It started when he was 10 and for the past 58 years, Steve has been a collector of all things Statesville.

QC Hometown: Experience art through the eyes of a Statesville sculptor

“I have been known to crawl in a dumpster in my days, for the cause of course,” laughed Steve.

Growing up, downtown Statesville was the center of his world. From the iconic clock tower to the old buildings lining the streets, Steve always wanted to know more.

“I would mow yards and save up my dollar and go up and buy those things, add to the collection. I would put up little displays in my bedroom,” said Steve.

Decades later, his passion became a museum called ‘ The Statesville Historical Collection .’ Even now, Steve is always looking for that next bit of undiscovered history.

“Gotta have it. It’s a battle then, a bidding war,” said Steve.

His fear is that no one else will protect, and no one else will tell the story.

“So, if I don’t save it, it’s going to be gone,” said Steve.

While his museum is full of every picture, every Knick knack, and every item you can imagine it’s all dedicated to the people… making history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iredellfreenews.com

Photo Gallery: PFLAG Statesville presents Pride Parade

PFLAG Statesville sponsored the 2022 Statesville Pride Parade and Festival in Downtown Statesville on Saturday. Participants walked several blocks along West Broad Street to celebrate diversity in Iredell County. They were encouraged along the way by small groups of supporters. The parade was followed by a small street festival.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed

Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: Sept. 9-15

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 9-15. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Everest Mooresville, LLC to Bhanumati LLC, Ramji Krupa, L.L.C., Ocera Management LLC and Riva, LLC, Lot 2 of Regency Center, 122...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville, NC
Sports
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Government
WBTV

Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 11-17

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 11-17. Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531 A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 92.50/A. Harris Teeter #99 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 134 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A. Havana 33, 637 Williamson Road Suite 100, Mooresville, 94/A. Hickory Tavern, 115 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 94/A.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular Texas Burger Chain Could Be Coming To Charlotte

I recognize there are certain things that are undeniably identified with my home state of Texas. The list includes burgers and shakes from Whataburger. Until the day she died, it was always the meal my mom requested when we visited. There is indeed a restaurant in Concord that shares the name. It is not the same as the legendary Texas chain. Whataburger of my childhood sports the unmistakable orange and white exterior. The original building design was an A-frame. It’s one of the things we miss since moving from Texas. When I heard there’s a possibility we may be getting the one and only Whataburger in Charlotte, it was music to my ears.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Statesville Record & Landmark

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,800

Fabulous home looks like brand new in the highly desirable Byers Creek Subdivision! Open floor plan boasting a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, large island, gas range, SS appliances, white cabinets, walk-in and butler's pantries. Spacious family room with gas fireplace and built-ins, plus private study with glass French doors and powder room on the main level. Upstairs features a spacious owner's suite with ensuite - double vanity, tile shower and dual walk-in closets. Three sizable secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, two additional full baths and a large loft provide ample room for everyone! Screened-in porch, fenced back yard with gorgeous patio and built-in fire pit & grill are perfect place for your family and friends to entertain. Community amenities include outdoor pool, playground and basketball area. Conveniently located within walking distance to Harris Teeter. Minutes from local retails, restaurants, schools & Lake Norman. Easy access to I77.
MOORESVILLE, NC
towncarolina.com

Wedding: Madeline Davis and Cody Hevener

It was love at first sight when Madeline and Cody locked eyes for the first time at a birthday party. They played games and talked until the morning about their lives and dreams for the future. Afterward, they made the most of the time they had together while dating long distance. After the couple dated for a year and a half, Cody surprised Madeline with a day trip to Biltmore Estate. They journeyed through the grounds for most of the day. After stopping for photos at the last set of gardens, Cody got down on one knee. Madeline, of course, said yes, and they held their wedding at the Seed Mill Barn in Monroe, NC.
MONROE, NC
kiss951.com

New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina

Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
BELMONT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
WCNC

'It’s surreal' | Residents move into new Hickory affordable housing

HICKORY, N.C. — The City of Hickory is seeking solutions to affordable housing by helping families realize the dream of homeownership. The city just finished building six new homes in the Ridgeview community in partnership with a Charlotte-based developer. "It’s surreal we’re feeling fantastic about it," Carmello Priolo, a...
HICKORY, NC
ourstate.com

On the Trail of Faith & Frescoes in West Jefferson

Start with the light. Even on an overcast day, a soft glow seems to rise from the two windows that frame The Mystery of Faith in St. Mary’s Church in West Jefferson. This is my first stop on the High Country Fresco Trail, a collection of mountain churches where artist Benjamin F. Long IV created stunning Biblical images in an intricate and now largely forgotten art form. The trail attracts pilgrims both artistic and religious — as many as 50,000 a year, at least pre-Covid — and is as important to art historians as it is to seekers of grace. But I’m not thinking about any of that. I’m thinking about the light.
WEST JEFFERSON, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina title

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Rescued From Submerged Car In Lake Norman

THE LATEST — A retired NYPD officer, and three waitresses rescued a woman trapped inside her car in Lake Norman. It happened around 3pm Wednesday right across the street from Eddie’s Restaurant on Lake Norman. Three waitresses and a retired NYPD officer heard the woman’s car splash into the lake and they immediately ran across the street to help. The car was quickly filling up with water and the officer managed to unbuckle her seat belt, freeing the woman. One of the waitresses was able to get the car door open. Holding the woman, they all swam to the dock where emergency crews were waiting to help.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy