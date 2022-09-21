12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Sept. 24-25)
Including four properties for under $500,000.
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a three-bedroom Stoughton Colonial for $459,900 to a magazine-worthy three-bedroom South End condo for $3,150,000:
Under $500,000
79 Morton St., Stoughton
$459,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,198 square feet
0.07-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
43 Ocean Ave., Lynn
$469,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,501 square feet
1.24-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
212 Princeton St., Unit 1, East Boston
$499,000
6 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,502 square feet
Open house Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon
***
210 Broadway, Unit A305, Everett
$499,900
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
821 square feet
Open house Sunday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon
Take the virtual tour.
$500,000 to $1 million
24 Woodridge Road, Milford
$669,900
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
2,996 square feet
0.35-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon
***
530 Massachusetts Ave., Unit 1D, South End
$799,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
833 square feet
Open houses Friday, Sept. 23, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m.
Take the virtual tour.
***
112 Chestnut St., Unit 3, Brookline
$850,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,350 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
84 Glendale Ave., Melrose
$899,900
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths
2,775 square feet
0.16-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, Sept. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.; and Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
$1 million-plus
7-9 Pine St, Unit 7, Cambridge
$1,690,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths
1,811 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
61 Prince St., Cambridge
$1,778,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
2,035 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 25, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Take the virtual tour.
***
17 Frost St., Cambridge
$1,975,000
5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
2,689 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Sept. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
***
21 Father Francis Gilday St., Unit 307, South End
$3,150,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
2,482 square feet
Open house Sunday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon
