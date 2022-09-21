ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Sept. 24-25)

By abigail.desvergnes
 4 days ago

Including four properties for under $500,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OuHu_0i4uB3CF00
Unit 307 at 21 Father Francis Gilday St. in the South End has three bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a spread in New England Home magazine, and a $3,150,000 price tag. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a three-bedroom Stoughton Colonial for $459,900 to a magazine-worthy three-bedroom South End condo for $3,150,000:

Under $500,000

79 Morton St., Stoughton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MbP1q_0i4uB3CF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Dxvh_0i4uB3CF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2630lV_0i4uB3CF00

$459,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,198 square feet

0.07-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

43 Ocean Ave., Lynn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1Tb4_0i4uB3CF00

$469,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,501 square feet

1.24-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

212 Princeton St., Unit 1, East Boston

$499,000

6 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,502 square feet

Open house Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon

***

210 Broadway, Unit A305, Everett

$499,900

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

821 square feet

Open house Sunday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon

Take the virtual tour.

$500,000 to $1 million

24 Woodridge Road, Milford

$669,900

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,996 square feet

0.35-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon

***

530 Massachusetts Ave., Unit 1D, South End

$799,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

833 square feet

Open houses Friday, Sept. 23, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

112 Chestnut St., Unit 3, Brookline

$850,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,350 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

84 Glendale Ave., Melrose

$899,900

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths

2,775 square feet

0.16-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, Sept. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.; and Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

$1 million-plus

7-9 Pine St, Unit 7, Cambridge

$1,690,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths

1,811 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 1 p.m.

***

61 Prince St., Cambridge

$1,778,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,035 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 25, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

17 Frost St., Cambridge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKlCh_0i4uB3CF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGn2D_0i4uB3CF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0teSqa_0i4uB3CF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZzaqB_0i4uB3CF00

$1,975,000

5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,689 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Sept. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

***

21 Father Francis Gilday St., Unit 307, South End

$3,150,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,482 square feet

Open house Sunday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon

Boston

