Saint Louis County, MO

KSDK

The 42nd Annual Builders Home and Remodeling Show

Today through Sunday home owners and enthusiasts can visit the St. Charles Convention Center for the 42nd Annual Builders Home and Remodeling Show, presented by LP SmartSide. This free event is the perfect place to prepare for those fall home projects. Hundreds of local home pros make the show the one stop for your next home project.
SAINT CHARLES, MO

