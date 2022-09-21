Very soon we’ll all be receiving our ballots for the November election. Lake Almanor basin voters will have an added measure on their ballot, one proposing a bond measure to fund the construction of a new hospital building to replace the existing Seneca Hospital in Chester. It’s not that the Seneca Healthcare District Board has suddenly decided that a new building would be nice. Actually, the State of California has finally quit postponing the enforcement of a 1994 legislative action that requires all hospitals in the state to meet certain seismic standards (something that the 70 year old existing building cannot meet). After looking into retrofitting the existing structure to meet those seismic standards, it didn’t take long to determine that the most affordable approach was to start fresh. And so the evolved facility plan calls for a new hospital of the same bed capacity but meeting all current standards, situated next near the existing hospital. All of this must be done by 2030 when the state will simply decertify any hospital that fails to meet the seismic code.

CHESTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO