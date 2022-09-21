Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary September 23, 2022
Quincy Weather September 16 – September 23, 2022. Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Sept. 16……….. 79……….. 38……….. 0.0. Sept. 17……….. 73……….. 37……….. 0.0. Sept. 18……….. 69……….. 39……….. 0.01...
Plumas County News
Fair board meets: Livestock auction discussion, tweaks to the fair and the Americana Festival
The Plumas Sierra Fair Board met Sept. 21 at the fairgrounds. The rain was passing, but there was lingering electricity in the air. Board members had a few pressing things on their minds to address and there were members of the public in attendance to discuss those same issues. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Gold Rush Car Show returns to Oroville Saturday
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Gold Rush Car Show returns to downtown Oroville on Saturday. The event, hosted by the Oro Dam Cruisers, is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the state theatre at 1489 Myers St. The event costs $20 and...
Plumas County News
Plumas Transit provides weekly bus service to Reno
Plumas County Senior Services in coordination with Plumas Transit Systems is now providing once weekly transit service to Reno. The Bus departs every Thursday from the following locations:. 8:00 a.m. from the Quincy Veterans Hall – Returns to Quincy Veterans Hall at 4:50 p.m. 8:55 a.m. from the Portola...
Plumas County News
Where I Stand: Importance of local hospitals – Seneca on the ballot
Very soon we’ll all be receiving our ballots for the November election. Lake Almanor basin voters will have an added measure on their ballot, one proposing a bond measure to fund the construction of a new hospital building to replace the existing Seneca Hospital in Chester. It’s not that the Seneca Healthcare District Board has suddenly decided that a new building would be nice. Actually, the State of California has finally quit postponing the enforcement of a 1994 legislative action that requires all hospitals in the state to meet certain seismic standards (something that the 70 year old existing building cannot meet). After looking into retrofitting the existing structure to meet those seismic standards, it didn’t take long to determine that the most affordable approach was to start fresh. And so the evolved facility plan calls for a new hospital of the same bed capacity but meeting all current standards, situated next near the existing hospital. All of this must be done by 2030 when the state will simply decertify any hospital that fails to meet the seismic code.
Plumas County News
Boil water notice for Portola residents after water main break
Due to a recent water main break located at the corner of Gulling and Magnolia which occurred on Thursday, September 22 around 12:30 p.m. the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, the Plumas County Health Department, and the (City of Portola) Water System are advising residents of North Portola Areas to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness.
Plumas County News
Eastern Plumas Health Care to build new Therapy and Wellness Center on Portola campus
Eastern Plumas Health Care continues to grow in ways that benefit the community, and the next phases of growth are no exception. In a recent conversation with EPHC’s Director of Rehabilitation Services, Jim Burson, Plumas News discovered the current offerings at Eastern Plumas Health Care (EPHC), along with exciting news of additions and upgrades to come. “We are excited about the changes that have occurred and are occurring here- there are great things coming,” Burson said with a smile.
actionnewsnow.com
Construction on new casino near Chico continues
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Some may have noticed a large tent on the side of Highway 99 and Highway 149 in Butte County, on the south bank of Clear Creek, south of Chico and just off Openshaw Road. The Mechoopda Tribe owns the land. In May, Tribe Spokesman Doug Elmets...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept 20-22: Doorbell cameras to the rescue
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 20-22, 2022. September 20. Innocent...
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Kudos on the EPHC Therapy and Wellness Center
Kudos to EPHC for embarking on a Therapy and Wellness center on the Portola hospital grounds. I am so happy to see such a positive direction being taken by the local hospital….. this will fill a long overdue need in the care of Eastern Plumas residents. Hurrah!!. Christopher Stanton...
Plumas County News
Area students learn about future options during FRC’s College & Career Day
Roughly 250 high school juniors and seniors from Plumas Unified School District and Plumas Charter schools along with Loyalton high school students made their way to Feather River College Tuesday morning for the annual College and Career Fair. FRC students were also in attendance. A good many University of California...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: non-injury big-rig crash in Susanville on State Route 36 Saturday
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Susanville CHP says that there has been a non-injury big-rig crash on State Route 36, east of Fredonyer, at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. CHP is asking all drivers to be careful on SR36 because the crash is being recovered, and to please watch for emergency personnel.
actionnewsnow.com
18-year-old riding bike hit by vehicle in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A man riding a bike in Chico was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The CHP said Degene Dean was driving north on the Skyway and was approaching the crosswalk at the northbound Highway 99 onramp.
Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on Yuba County crash
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 27-year-old El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a Friday night head-on crash near the Yuba County community of Forbestown, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the 27-year-old driver of a Ford pickup truck was driving south on New...
Real News Network
Judge rules California prison must close
Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
actionnewsnow.com
SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for ID theft
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested on dozens of counts of identity theft and and check fraud. It happened at a home where a body was found on Wednesday. Darren Pirtle, 57, was arrested on 51 felony counts of making fictitious checks and having someone else's credit cards and identification.
actionnewsnow.com
Neighbors stunned after SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for fraud
Police said the coroner's office is still working to identify the victim and how long he may have been dead before police found his body. Neighbors stunned after SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for fraud. Police said the coroner's office is still working to...
actionnewsnow.com
Police find body inside Chico home while serving search warrant
CHICO, Calif. 4:30 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Police Department said an investigation is underway after officers found a body inside a home while serving a search warrant on Wednesday morning. Police said they responded to a home on the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue to serve the search warrant...
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
