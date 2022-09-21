ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forum On Wild Turkeys Scheduled Next week In Marquette

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will continue its popular Wildlife Through Forestry series of special events next week with a turkey forum being presented in Marquette Township. “Wild turkeys have long been established in southern parts of the Upper Peninsula but have been expanding their range north in increasing...
Flags Lowered Across Michigan To Honor Detroit Firefighter

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 23 to honor and remember Detroit Firefighter Shayne Raxter, who passed away in the line of duty. The flag lowering will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Raxter’s death.
