ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Truss hits out at ‘catastrophic failure’ of Putin in Ukraine in UN speech

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TwQO_0i4uAawE00

Vladimir Putin is desperately trying to justify a “catastrophic” failure in Ukraine, Liz Truss has said, accusing the Russian president of “sabre rattling” after he warned his country would use “all the means at our disposal” to protect itself.

It comes as world leaders gather at a United Nations summit in New York to discuss the ongoing Russian assault on Ukraine.

The Russian president’s comments in a televised address to the nation appeared to suggest the conflict in Ukraine could spiral into a nuclear crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZ2q6_0i4uAawE00
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP) (AP)

He announced a partial military mobilisation, with 300,000 reservists set to be called up as the Kremlin attempts to regain ground in the face of a counter-attack by Ukraine’s forces.

And Mr Putin said “it’s not a bluff” when he vowed that Russia would use its weapons of mass destruction if its territory was threatened.

The Russian leader accused the West of “nuclear blackmail” and claimed “high-ranking representatives of the leading Nato states” had talked about the possibility of using weapons of mass destruction against Russia.

“To those who allow themselves such statements regarding Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction,” Mr Putin said.

Ms Truss, addressing the United Nations General Assembly, praised the “strength of collective purpose” in response to Mr Putin’s invasion so far, but warned that support for Ukraine must not wane.

She said: “In Ukraine, barbarous weapons are being used to kill and maim people. Rape is being used as an instrument of war. Families are being torn apart.

“And this morning we have seen Putin desperately trying to justify his catastrophic failures.

“He is doubling down by sending even more reservists to a terrible fate.

“He is desperately trying to claim the mantle of democracy for a regime without human rights or freedoms.

“And he is making yet more bogus claims and sabre-rattling threats.

“This will not work. The international alliance is strong – Ukraine is strong.”

British diplomats were taking Mr Putin’s nuclear threats seriously, but the thinking was they have already seen him lie and bluff during the war.

The Prime Minister told fellow world leaders that the UK will spend 3% of GDP on defence by 2030, repeating a promise she made when she campaigned to become Tory leader.

She said: “In the face of rising aggression we have shown we have the power to act and the resolve to see it through. But this must not be a one-off.

“This must be a new era in which we commit to ourselves, our citizens, and this institution that we will do whatever it takes – whatever it takes to deliver for our people and defend our values.”

Ms Truss praised the “brave, dignified” Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, who is attending the summit in New York.

The Prime Minister also drew an explicit link between the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis facing the UK and countries across Europe, as she promised not to be “coerced or harmed” by cutting off “toxic power and pipelines” from authoritarian regimes.

She said: “We will ensure we cannot be coerced or harmed by the reckless actions of rogue actors abroad.

“We will transition to a future based on renewable and nuclear energy whilst ensuring that the gas used during that transition is from reliable sources including our own North Sea production.”

The comments by Mr Putin prompted stern responses from other world leaders, with US president Joe Biden using his speech at the UN General Assembly to condemn the Russian president’s “reckless disregard” for the country’s responsibilities as a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, following a meeting with Ms Truss, said: “We condemn Putin’s actions and agree that his calls to mobilise parts of the population are a sign of weakness. Russia’s invasion is failing.”

Moscow-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine are set to hold referenda on becoming parts of Russia, which could give the Kremlin the pretext for a wider war because Mr Putin would be able to claim parts of his state were being attacked.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the UK would never recognise the results of “sham referendums” which were “held at the barrel of a gun”.

Appearing on Channel 4 News, Mr Cleverly was pressed on whether he would meet with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov while in New York.

“This is an opportunity at the UN, of course, to talk to our friends and allies, but of course we also take this opportunity to talk with countries that we disagree with,” he said.

“I’m not going to go into details about what my meeting programme is going to be whilst I’m here,” he told the programme.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Mr Putin’s actions were “an admission that his invasion is failing” and “Russia is becoming a global pariah”.

Melinda Simmons, the UK’s ambassador in Kyiv, said the Russian president’s “essential weakness” was “he still refuses to understand Ukraine”.

A British defence intelligence update suggested Mr Putin was being forced to undermine his own public position that the war in Ukraine was a “special military operation” rather than a full-scale conflict.

“These new measures have highly likely been brought forward due to public criticism and mark a further development in Russia’s strategy,” the Ministry of Defence said.

“Putin is accepting greater political risk by undermining the fiction that Russia is neither in a war nor a national crisis in the hope of generating more combat power.”

The Prime Minister, who held talks with the US president on Wednesday, is using her visit to the United Nations to rally support for Ukraine.

Ms Truss joined Ms Zelenska and Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyal to tour an exhibition titled “Russian Warcrimes” at the Ukrainian Institute of America on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday evening, the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK called Mr Putin “desperate”.

“Somebody’s saying that I’m not bluffing, that is the first signal that he is actually bluffing, trying to intimidate everybody, us and the West,” he told BBC’s Newsnight programme.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russia’s call-up splits EU as Ukraine says it shows weakness

Russia’s rush to mobilise hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its “army is not able to fight,” Ukraine’s president said on Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.
POLITICS
newschain

Russia pounds Ukrainian cities as Kremlin organises votes in occupied areas

Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities as Kremlin-orchestrated votes continued in occupied regions of Ukraine to pave the way for their annexation by Moscow. Zaporizhzhia governor Oleksandr Starukh said the Russians targeted infrastructure facilities in the Dnieper River city, and one of the missiles hit an apartment building, killing one person and injuring seven others.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olena Zelenska
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Nuclear Weapon#Un#Russian#Kremlin#Nato
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
newschain

Roger Waters cancels concerts in Poland amid row over comments on Ukraine war

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has cancelled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine, Polish media reported on Saturday. An official with the Tauron Arena in Krakow, where Waters was scheduled to perform two concerts in April, said they would no longer take place.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Russia
newschain

Briton freed from captivity says Roman Abramovich welcomed them onto plane

One of five Britons released from captivity by Russian-backed forces has said that former Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich welcomed them onto their flight out of Russia. In an interview with The Sun, John Harding said Mr Abramovich identified himself to Shaun Pinner, while Mr Harding spoke to Mr...
U.K.
The Independent

HMS Queen Elizabeth anchors in New York as Truss plans to strengthen UK-US bond

HMS Queen Elizabeth has arrived in New York for its deployment to the United States to host an Anglo-American military conference.The Royal Navy’s flagship dropped anchor within sight of the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbour on Sunday.The ship set sail for the US from Portsmouth on September 7 in place of its sister ship HMS Prince of Wales which broke down off the Isle of Wight days before the trip.The 65,000-tonne warship will be the floating venue for the Atlantic Future Forum (AFF) – a defence conference focusing on Anglo-American military, political and strategic relations.Big ship in the...
POLITICS
newschain

We had no choice other than to attack Ukraine, Russia tells UN

Russia made its case to the world on Saturday for its war in Ukraine, repeating a series of grievances about its neighbour and the West to tell the UN General Assembly that Moscow had “no choice” but to take military action. At the heart of foreign minister Sergei...
MILITARY
newschain

Russian forces strike Ukrainian cities while votes takes place in occupied areas

Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities on Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in four occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow. In cities across Russia, police arrested hundreds of people who tried to protest against a mobilisation order aimed at beefing up the...
POLITICS
newschain

Italians vote in election that could take far-right to power

Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country’s politics sharply to the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fuelling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West’s resolve to stand united against Russian aggression. The counting of paper ballots...
ELECTIONS
newschain

Defence spending to increase by at least £52bn in response to Russian aggression

The Defence Secretary has said Britain will increase the size of its armed forces spending by at least £52 billion in response to Russian aggression. In his first interview since Liz Truss entered No 10, Ben Wallace confirmed the new Prime Minister is sticking to her campaign promise of increasing defence spending by 3%.
WORLD
newschain

UK-US relationship still ‘special,’ says Liz Truss

Liz Truss has insisted the UK’s relationship with the US is still “special” as she seeks to forge closer ties with allies amid heightened threats around the world. The Prime Minister also urged allied nations to ignore Vladimir Putin’s “sabre-rattling” and continue to back Ukraine.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy