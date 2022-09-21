ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Man arrested aboard Block Island ferry pleads guilty to weapons charge

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22blCP_0i4uAUak00

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — One of eight people arrested during a tumultuous weekend on Block Island last month has pleaded guilty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8MjG_0i4uAUak00
Chevon Towns

Chevon Towns, 20, was one of six others to be arrested after a brawl broke out on board the Block Island ferry .

Towns was taken into custody after troopers discovered he had a knife on him , however, there is no evidence that he was involved in the fight.

The Providence resident was charged with carrying a prohibited weapon, which he pleaded guilty to when he faced a judge Wednesday.

The fight happened during an unscheduled ferry trip that was added due to overcrowding and did not have troopers on board.

Troopers hopped onto the moving ferry as it approached Galilee and broke up the fight prior to its arrival in Narragansett.

The overcrowding stemmed from a reggae festival held at Ballard’s Beach Resort earlier that day, which thousands of people attended. The event overwhelmed both security at the venue and on the ferries leaving the island later in the evening.

The tumultuous day left the resort with suspended liquor and entertainment licenses , though both have since been restored .

Customize Your Notifications: Choose which 12 News topics you want to be alerted about »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Car drives into store on Bald Hill Road

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business was heavily damaged Saturday night after a vehicle appears to have drove through the front of the store.  12 News was there at the Wild Birds Unlimited store on Bald Hill Road, where our camera crew saw a maroon vehicle sticking out of the businesses window.  Police say […]
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Shoreham, RI
City
Narragansett, RI
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Night Fishing & Online Threats

2:30 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 25, for driving with an expired license (from 2019) after he was involved in a three-car accident on South County Trail. Police gave the man a district court summons; he was released at the scene and picked up by a co-worker.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man sentenced to prison in Boston on firearm and ammunition charges

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Friday in federal court in Boston for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition. According to the Department of Justice, Jerrod Lee, 30, of Taunton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Lee was indicted in October 2020 with co-defendant Ronney Fullard. In December 2021, Lee pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
TAUNTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Providence Police respond to Car in Water

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water.   Early Sunday morning, Providence Police say officers received reports of a car in the water near Gano Park Boat Launch.  Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Block Island#Ballard S Beach Resort#Nexstar Media Inc
iheart.com

Providence Man To Prison For Fatal Dog Assault

A Providence man must spend two years in prison for killing his girlfriend's dog. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Devon Hernandez pleaded no contest to a felony animal cruelty charge. Hernandez was reportedly caught on home surveillance beating the Pomeranian for urinating on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police investigating vandalism at Fall River veterans park

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in Fall River are investigating an act of vandalism at Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park across from a war memorial. The vandalism happened sometime between Sunday and Monday, according to Fall River Deputy Chief of Police Barden Castro. The vandal tagged the pavement underneath a bench with black spray paint. The […]
FALL RIVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

Crash on I-95 leaves car mangled, sends 1 to hospital

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Greenwich Firefighters Association said Saturday that a person had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95. The association explained that the crash happened at about 3 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway by Exit 7.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders Capture Light In Sky

EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight.  The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. […]
BARRINGTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy