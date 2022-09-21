Man arrested aboard Block Island ferry pleads guilty to weapons charge

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — One of eight people arrested during a tumultuous weekend on Block Island last month has pleaded guilty.

Chevon Towns

Chevon Towns, 20, was one of six others to be arrested after a brawl broke out on board the Block Island ferry .

Towns was taken into custody after troopers discovered he had a knife on him , however, there is no evidence that he was involved in the fight.

The Providence resident was charged with carrying a prohibited weapon, which he pleaded guilty to when he faced a judge Wednesday.

The fight happened during an unscheduled ferry trip that was added due to overcrowding and did not have troopers on board.

Troopers hopped onto the moving ferry as it approached Galilee and broke up the fight prior to its arrival in Narragansett.

The overcrowding stemmed from a reggae festival held at Ballard’s Beach Resort earlier that day, which thousands of people attended. The event overwhelmed both security at the venue and on the ferries leaving the island later in the evening.

The tumultuous day left the resort with suspended liquor and entertainment licenses , though both have since been restored .

Customize Your Notifications: Choose which 12 News topics you want to be alerted about »

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.