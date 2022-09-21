ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Foreign Secretary to condemn Russian atrocities in Ukraine at UN meeting

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Vzzq_0i4uATi100

The Foreign Secretary is to condemn Moscow’s atrocities in Ukraine when he meets his Russian counterpart for the first time.

James Cleverly will face Sergei Lavrov on Thursday during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council, where foreign ministers are due to discuss the war.

World leaders and senior diplomats from across the globe are gathered at the UN General Assembly in New York this week, with Mr Cleverly attending as part of a UK delegation headed by Liz Truss – his first overseas trip since taking the role.

Every day, the devastating consequences of Russia’s invasion become more clear and evidence of Russian atrocities continues to mount

Global affairs continue to be overshadowed by the Ukraine conflict, which threatened to spiral into a nuclear crisis as Vladimir Putin warned that Russia would use “all the means at our disposal” to protect itself.

In a speech on Wednesday, the Russian president also announced a partial military mobilisation as the Kremlin attempts to regain ground in the face of a counterattack by Ukraine’s forces.

At the Security Council meeting, Mr Cleverly will commit to working with allies on holding Russia accountable and seeking justice for victims.

He is expected to say: “Ukrainians’ resilience and spirit of defiance, in defence of their country, continues to inspire all free people and nations.

“But every day, the devastating consequences of Russia’s invasion become more clear and evidence of Russian atrocities continues to mount.

“We can and must make clear to President Putin that his attacks on the sovereign will of the Ukrainian people – so clearly expressed as they fight for their homes – must stop, his assaults on the UN charter and international norms that protect us will not be tolerated, and that he must withdraw from Ukraine to enable a return to regional and global stability.”

The Foreign Secretary will also argue that Moscow plans to fix the results of referendums on becoming parts of Russia due to be held in Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Russia is outnumbered on the Security Council, but wields a veto.

Later on Thursday, Mr Cleverly will join a meeting focused on accountability for war crimes in Ukraine.

The Foreign Secretary and US secretary of state Antony Blinken both stressed unwavering support to Kyiv and to “maintaining unity with partners to ensure Putin fails in his illegal war” when they met at the UN gathering on Tuesday, according to a read-out of the encounter.

Mr Cleverly also had a meeting with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

In her summit speech, Ms Truss pledged that the UK under her leadership would work with allies to counter authoritarianism and champion freedom, sovereignty and democracy.

The Prime Minister met Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska and prime minister Denys Shmyal to tour an exhibition titled Russian Warcrimes at the Ukrainian Institute of America on Tuesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russia pounds Ukrainian cities as Kremlin organises votes in occupied areas

Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities as Kremlin-orchestrated votes continued in occupied regions of Ukraine to pave the way for their annexation by Moscow. Zaporizhzhia governor Oleksandr Starukh said the Russians targeted infrastructure facilities in the Dnieper River city, and one of the missiles hit an apartment building, killing one person and injuring seven others.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cleverly
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
Person
Olena Zelenska
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian World#Ukraine War Politics#Un#The Un General Assembly#Mount Global#Kremlin#Ukrainians
newschain

Russia’s call-up splits EU as Ukraine says it shows weakness

Russia’s rush to mobilise hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its “army is not able to fight,” Ukraine’s president said on Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.
POLITICS
newschain

Italians vote in election that could take far-right to power

Italians were voting on Sunday in an election that could move the country’s politics sharply to the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fuelling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West’s resolve to stand united against Russian aggression. The counting of paper ballots...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Russia
newschain

Evidence found of war crimes committed in Ukraine, experts say

Experts commissioned by the UN’s top human rights body to look into violations in Ukraine said their initial investigation has turned up evidence of war crimes following Russia’s invasion of the country seven months ago. Members of the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, mandated by the Human Rights...
MILITARY
newschain

King Charles pictured with red box for the first time

King Charles has been pictured with his red box for the first time. The image, taken last week, shows the King carrying out official government duties in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace. Red boxes contain papers from government ministers in the UK and the realms, as well as...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
157K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy