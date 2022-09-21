Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersColorado Springs, CO
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
KKTV
2nd Whataburger location to open in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A second Whataburger location is set to open in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. The restaurant will be located in northeast Colorado Springs at 6140 Dublin Blvd. east of Powers Boulevard and will open at 11 a.m. on its first day. The new location will have...
A unique woodworking event held for the first time in Colorado Springs
The Caricatures Carvers of America hosted the event which was held at the Colorado Springs Shrine Club in Old Colorado City
KKTV
Colorado Springs Golden Corral set to reopen after pandemic devastated the buffet business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News partner The Gazette is reporting Golden Corral Buffet & Grill is set to reopen in mid-October. 11 News confirmed the news with the general manager of the location on Thursday. The restaurant is located on the east side of the city near Powers and Palmer Park Boulevards at 1970 Waynoka Road.
Whataburger opening 2nd Colorado restaurant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a second location. Whataburger will open a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 6140 Dublin Blvd., on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. Led by operating partner Irving De La Cruz and director of operations Armando...
Watch a Comical Colorado Horse Completely Photobomb His Owner
This is one of my favorite horses ever and that's saying something. His name is Wesley. He's a 12-year-old Colorado horse who is known for comically photobombing his owner and I have a new video to prove it. This fun moment was just shared out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here's...
United to suspend nonstop service from Colorado Springs to LA
United Airlines will suspend nonstop service from Colorado Springs to Los Angeles starting Jan. 3. The change in service comes during ongoing pilot shortages, the recent arrival of Southwest to Colorado Springs and industry-wide challenges as airlines strive to return to pre-pandemic capacity levels, Colorado Springs Airport Director of Aviation Greg Phillips said.
Pikes Peak Regional Airshow breaks attendance record
The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow is back and broke records with its attendance levels. Thousands of people came onto a Colorado Springs Airport runway to watch planes new and old hit the skies.
Lumen8’s impressive views overshadow menu in Colorado Springs
Lumen8 Rooftop Social offers expansive views, but that doesn’t mean all is picture perfect. On the eighth floor of a Marriott-branded hotel downtown at Costilla and Tejon streets, the upscale restaurant delivers sprawling panoramas to the north and east and a west-facing (mostly-covered) patio. Given the potential to enjoy the city from such a vantage point, it was surprising to initially be taken to a table with a partially blocked view — especially since it wasn’t busy.
Colorado Springs Police dogs get extra protection
Two members of the Colorado Springs Police Department now have a little extra protection on the job.Chewie and Britta are getting bullet- and stab-resistant vests.Britta works with Officer Shawn Mahon.He lost his first K9 companion in a training accident in 2014.And Britta's new vest bears the name of that first dog."It was one of those things where I got caught off guard a little with this one, and it really hit home for me because having my first dog's name on my second dog, it's pretty sincere," Mahon said.The vests are provided by the national non-profit "Vested Interest in K9s."
Fire causes extensive damage to Colorado Springs restaurant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) got the call just before midnight Wednesday of a fire at the Gunther Toody's restaurant on E. Woodmen Road. When crews arrived, they saw flames through the front windows and upgraded the call, bringing more resources to the location. One of those firefighters sustained The post Fire causes extensive damage to Colorado Springs restaurant appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado Springs firefighter injured in diner fire
WATCH - Teller County deputies say these suspects are connected to organized crime. Jerry and Emily Spinnichia both have several warrants out for their arrest. 11 News is still working to confirm what type of aircraft was spotted east of Colorado Springs on 9/20/22. They appear to be Bombers.
KKTV
Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival underway
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -The 28th Annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival started Friday. The event is held in downtown Pueblo. The festival goes through Sunday and features live music, competitions, street vendors and more activities for visitors. Some of these activities include the Balloon Fest, the Chihuahua and Friends Parade...
Not your average open mic night at Colorado Springs lounge
Jives Coffee Lounge sits on Colbrunn Court, facing Bancroft Park in Old Colorado City. It’s brick on the outside, painted. It’s also brick on the inside, exposed. If Jives is anything, it is aware. This is a calculatedly comfortable place, and that certainly is not a bad thing.
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
KKTV
WATCH: Video of apparent aircraft east of Colorado Springs 9/20/22
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
KKTV
Alleged mail theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents in a neighborhood in east Colorado Springs are concerned. A community member reached out to 11 News with surveillance footage after catching a person in their neighborhood taking mail on camera in early September. Keith Dobbins, the community’s HOA president, said that he and his wife reached out to both police and their post office, and as of Thursday, they say they have not heard back from either agency.
Homeowner records video of thieves taking catalytic converter from car in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Home surveillance video shows the boldness exhibited by at least four people while in the act of stealing a catalytic converter from a car Wednesday morning. The victim, Byron Franklin, said that the theft happened just before 6:30 a.m., in his driveway near the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Montarbor The post Homeowner records video of thieves taking catalytic converter from car in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Suspect in custody after 1 killed in double stabbing in northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood
An amended autopsy for Elijah McClain was released to the public on Friday after he died following an incident with first responders in Aurora in 2019. Hear the special story behind a Colorado Springs police dog's new protective vest. Warmer day. Updated: 15 hours ago. Dry for now. Alleged mail...
WATCH: Mama bear climbs tree outside Divide home to be with cub
DIVIDE, Colo. (KXRM) — A sow was spotted outside a home in Divide on Thursday morning, before it climbed a tree to be with its cub. “Welcome to Fall in our front yard in Divide! Mama bear is going to get her cub that’s also in our tree,” shared Mandy Campbell. Campbell shared with FOX21 […]
Oktoberfest returns to Colorado Springs for its 10th year
On Friday at 5:00 p.m., the 2022 Oktoberfest kicks off at the Western Museum of Mining Industry. The event is free of charging, but parking costs $10.00.
