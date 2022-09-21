ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

2nd Whataburger location to open in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A second Whataburger location is set to open in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. The restaurant will be located in northeast Colorado Springs at 6140 Dublin Blvd. east of Powers Boulevard and will open at 11 a.m. on its first day. The new location will have...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Whataburger opening 2nd Colorado restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a second location. Whataburger will open a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 6140 Dublin Blvd., on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. Led by operating partner Irving De La Cruz and director of operations Armando...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Lumen8’s impressive views overshadow menu in Colorado Springs

Lumen8 Rooftop Social offers expansive views, but that doesn’t mean all is picture perfect. On the eighth floor of a Marriott-branded hotel downtown at Costilla and Tejon streets, the upscale restaurant delivers sprawling panoramas to the north and east and a west-facing (mostly-covered) patio. Given the potential to enjoy the city from such a vantage point, it was surprising to initially be taken to a table with a partially blocked view — especially since it wasn’t busy.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs Police dogs get extra protection

Two members of the Colorado Springs Police Department now have a little extra protection on the job.Chewie and Britta are getting bullet- and stab-resistant vests.Britta works with Officer Shawn Mahon.He lost his first K9 companion in a training accident in 2014.And Britta's new vest bears the name of that first dog."It was one of those things where I got caught off guard a little with this one, and it really hit home for me because having my first dog's name on my second dog, it's pretty sincere," Mahon said.The vests are provided by the national non-profit "Vested Interest in K9s." 
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire causes extensive damage to Colorado Springs restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) got the call just before midnight Wednesday of a fire at the Gunther Toody's restaurant on E. Woodmen Road. When crews arrived, they saw flames through the front windows and upgraded the call, bringing more resources to the location. One of those firefighters sustained The post Fire causes extensive damage to Colorado Springs restaurant appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs firefighter injured in diner fire

WATCH - Teller County deputies say these suspects are connected to organized crime. Jerry and Emily Spinnichia both have several warrants out for their arrest. 11 News is still working to confirm what type of aircraft was spotted east of Colorado Springs on 9/20/22. They appear to be Bombers.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival underway

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -The 28th Annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival started Friday. The event is held in downtown Pueblo. The festival goes through Sunday and features live music, competitions, street vendors and more activities for visitors. Some of these activities include the Balloon Fest, the Chihuahua and Friends Parade...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Alleged mail theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents in a neighborhood in east Colorado Springs are concerned. A community member reached out to 11 News with surveillance footage after catching a person in their neighborhood taking mail on camera in early September. Keith Dobbins, the community’s HOA president, said that he and his wife reached out to both police and their post office, and as of Thursday, they say they have not heard back from either agency.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Homeowner records video of thieves taking catalytic converter from car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Home surveillance video shows the boldness exhibited by at least four people while in the act of stealing a catalytic converter from a car Wednesday morning. The victim, Byron Franklin, said that the theft happened just before 6:30 a.m., in his driveway near the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Montarbor The post Homeowner records video of thieves taking catalytic converter from car in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

WATCH: Mama bear climbs tree outside Divide home to be with cub

DIVIDE, Colo. (KXRM) — A sow was spotted outside a home in Divide on Thursday morning, before it climbed a tree to be with its cub. “Welcome to Fall in our front yard in Divide! Mama bear is going to get her cub that’s also in our tree,” shared Mandy Campbell. Campbell shared with FOX21 […]
DIVIDE, CO

