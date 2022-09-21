ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspects wanted after robbing man of $2 and failing to steal Mustang in southwest Houston, HPD says

Authorities are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery at a convenience store in southwest Houston.

Investigators said a blue 2006 to 2009 Ford Focus with bronze or copper colored aftermarket wheels pulled into a convenience store at the 4200 block of South Kirkwood on Sept. 10 at 12:10 a.m.

Two men got out of the car's rear passenger door with an assault-style rifle and approached the victim who was sitting outside the store, according to police.

One of the suspects took the $2 in cash from the victim, while the second suspect attempted to steal a Ford Mustang but was unable to find the keys.

Both suspects then got back into the rear passenger seat of the Ford Focus, while a third suspect was driving and fled the scene, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police describe all three suspects as Hispanic men, about 5 feet and 5 to 7 inches tall, ranging from 18 to 19 years old.

One suspect was last seen armed with an assault-style rifle, wearing a black pullover and jeans.

Another suspect was seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and jeans.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

