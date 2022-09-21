ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Renita L. Moore
4d ago

Lady...your child hears...and witnesses far more 'religion' inside the school from their peers than a few people handing out a Bible which they can kindly say "no thank you" Taking the Bible and prayer out of the schools got our country in the mess it is in and BTW...when a teen commits a crime and is sent to jail they get a free Bible. How backwards is that? The next time you see those people handing out Bibles you need to thank them for having your child's best interest and eternal security in their minds....hearts and prayers.

nunyobitis
3d ago

Shanthi would be better off reading one of those Bibles and surrendering her life to Christ and encouraging her child to do the same.

Mister Revealator
3d ago

I assure you that they were handing out the Bibles so the students would know where and have a means to look for the truth! Jesus is the way, the truth, and the light and it doesn't matter how much you want Him not to be! He is regardless!

5NEWS

7-year-old cancer survivor inspires tournament fundraiser

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — 25 teams gathered at Ben Geren park in Fort Smith for the Paint the Park Yellow Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Sebastian County girls' softball league hosted the tournament to bring awareness and fundraise for childhood cancer. League Vice President Amy Adams says the inspiration for the tournament came from seven-year-old Aria Smith, a survivor of cancer. Aria’s mom Andrea explains it as a form of bone cancer that forms in a tumor.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
EAGLE ROCK, MO
KHBS

Fayetteville to rename road that had honored advocate for slavery

The Fayetteville City Council voted to rename Archibald Yell Boulevard. The road between College Avenue and School Avenue was named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced a resolution to change the name of the road to Nelson Hackett Blvd. Hackett escaped slavery in Arkansas in 1841, fleeing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Maternal health seminar to take place in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — The Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield is launching a free seminar for new and expectant moms. "Take Good Care: Mom and Baby" is set to take place at the Arkansas Blue welcome center at 4602 W Walnut Street in Rogers on Sept. 22, 2022 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair kicks off

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair is now underway. Starting Friday, Sept. 23, and throughout next week you can go to Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith and see a petting zoo, get some good food and ride the rides. Throughout the week there will also be...
FORT SMITH, AR
THV11

Little Rock FBI offering reward in search for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of 42-year-old Jason Lierl who was last seen in Madison County on January 25, 2022. After Lierl's disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in Fayetteville, Benton County, and Madison County in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
kuaf.com

After months of planning, FORMAT Festival starts today

Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University where she reported for the university’s paper and became its news editor. She also interned at KOSU public radio, covering topics ranging anywhere from Indigenous affairs and rural issues to business and education. She joined KUAF as a Report for America corps member covering the impact of growth in June 2022.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas court forgiving fines in exchange for hygiene products

OZARK, Ark. — The 7th Judicial State District Court in Franklin County is hosting a Hygiene Product Drive for the month of September. The drive is allowing defendants to pay off their fines with tubes of toothpaste and other hygiene products. For every hygiene product donated, a $10 credit is given to defendants towards their court fines. They can donate up to 10 products, forgiving $100 dollars in fines.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Part of Emma Ave. in Springdale to close until spring 2023

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emma Ave. between Spring and Holcomb streets will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Construction will begin to realign the Razorback Greenway at Emma Ave. The city of Springdale said the project will cost about $4 million and will enhance accessibility, lighting and landscaping on...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KTUL

Ottawa police identify underage boy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The sheriff's office says the boy has been identified. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to identify a boy found Friday walking near Narcissa, Okla. The sheriff's office says the boy cannot remember his last name or where he lives. If...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KHBS

Possible road name change discussed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The city of Fayetteville could take steps Tuesday toward what they're calling racial inclusion by potentially renaming a street. Connecting S. College Ave. and S. School Ave. is a stretch of road called Archibald Yell Blvd., named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
