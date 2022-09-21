Lady...your child hears...and witnesses far more 'religion' inside the school from their peers than a few people handing out a Bible which they can kindly say "no thank you" Taking the Bible and prayer out of the schools got our country in the mess it is in and BTW...when a teen commits a crime and is sent to jail they get a free Bible. How backwards is that? The next time you see those people handing out Bibles you need to thank them for having your child's best interest and eternal security in their minds....hearts and prayers.
Shanthi would be better off reading one of those Bibles and surrendering her life to Christ and encouraging her child to do the same.
I assure you that they were handing out the Bibles so the students would know where and have a means to look for the truth! Jesus is the way, the truth, and the light and it doesn't matter how much you want Him not to be! He is regardless!
Comments / 76