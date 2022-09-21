Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University where she reported for the university’s paper and became its news editor. She also interned at KOSU public radio, covering topics ranging anywhere from Indigenous affairs and rural issues to business and education. She joined KUAF as a Report for America corps member covering the impact of growth in June 2022.

