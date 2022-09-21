Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday
Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
numberfire.com
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Luis Arraez not in Twins' Sunday lineup
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Arraez is being replaced at first base by Jose Miranda versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 577 plate appearances this season, Arraez has a .313 batting average with a .789 OPS, 8 home...
Steer's go-ahead homer lifts Reds past Brewers 2-1
CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth and Nick Lodolo pitched six strong innings as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Sunday. It was the final road game for the Brewers, who dropped two games behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild card playoff spot, pending the Phillies rain-delayed game against Atlanta. Milwaukee finishes with nine games at home against St. Louis, Miami and Arizona. The Brewers would lose any tiebreakers with the Phillies or San Diego because they lost the season series against both of them. “We have given ourselves a chance on this homestand,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We have to win a lot of games, but we’re capable of it. The fact that we’re home is a good thing.”
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina starting for Cardinals Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Molina is getting the behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Molina for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Justin Turner in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is starting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Turner is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Turner for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Oswald Peraza starting Sunday for Yankees
New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Peraza is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Peraza for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Ernie Clement in Athletics' Sunday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder Ernie Clement is starting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Clement is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Clement for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong not in lineup Sunday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is sitting Sunday in teh team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeJong is being replaced at shortstop by Trea Turner versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 211 plate appearances this season, DeJong has a .157 batting average with a .548 OPS, 6 home...
numberfire.com
Joey Gallo starting Sunday afternoon for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gallo is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Our models project Gallo for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Connor Wong catching for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox will start Connor Wong at catcher in Sunday night's game against the New York Yankees. Wong will bat ninth and handle catching duties Sunday while Reese McGuire sits. Our models project Wong, who has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 7.5 fantasy points against the...
numberfire.com
Daulton Varsho starting for Arizona Saturday night
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Varsho is getting the nod in right field, batting third in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Varsho for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
numberfire.com
Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Yu Chang starting for Boston Sunday night
The Boston Red Sox will start Yu Chang in right field for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Chang will start at second base for the Red Sox Sunday while Kike Hernandez moves to centerfield and Abraham Almonte sits. Chang has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Adam Frazier starting for Mariners Sunday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Frazier is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Frazier for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Rob Refsnyder starting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox will start Rob Refsnyder in right field for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Refsnyder will bat fifth and start in right field Sunday while Alex Verdguo takes a seat. Refsnyder has averaged 7.6 fantasy points per game so far this season and has a...
numberfire.com
Keston Hiura starting Sunday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hiura is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Hiura for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Kole Calhoun batting seventh for Rangers Sunday
The Texas Rangers will start Kole Calhoun at designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Calhoun will bat seventh as the Rangers' designated hitter while Jonah Heim moves back to catcher and Sam Huff sits. Calhoun has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.6...
