CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth and Nick Lodolo pitched six strong innings as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Sunday. It was the final road game for the Brewers, who dropped two games behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild card playoff spot, pending the Phillies rain-delayed game against Atlanta. Milwaukee finishes with nine games at home against St. Louis, Miami and Arizona. The Brewers would lose any tiebreakers with the Phillies or San Diego because they lost the season series against both of them. “We have given ourselves a chance on this homestand,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We have to win a lot of games, but we’re capable of it. The fact that we’re home is a good thing.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 28 MINUTES AGO